If one has been granted the special privilege of working with a truly gifted dancer it is easy actually, to make beautiful photographs. This does not interest me; there is little satisfaction repeating something that has been done thousands of times before.

My intense desire is to move forward into unexplored terrain, unknown places, approaches to dance which have not previously been mined—I do everything I can to not to repeat myself, or the work of others. The struggle to create imagery that is new to me and that excites me is constant and addictive. It hardly seems like work as I am kept enthralled— it must be play.

At the shoot: Tyce D’orio, one of America’s most creative and accomplished modern dance choreographers, contributed inventively and brilliantly.

– Howard Schatz

Dancers:

Ava Tucker

Yulia Korotchenko

Makayla Figueroa-Bland

Katie Kunselman

Caroline Dartey

Producer: Bryna Levin

Fashion Stylist: Nikko Kefalas

Make-up: Dawn Tunnell—

Bryna Levin

Producer, Schatz Ornstein Studio

www.howardschatz.com