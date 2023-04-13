From Insanely Detailed Itineraries to Travel Hacks – Will Tang’s Going Awesome Places Is a Complete Guide for Every Travel Enthusiast

words Alexa Wang

Traveling is one of the most exciting and fulfilling experiences one can have. It’s a chance to explore new cultures, see new sights, and make memories that will last a lifetime. But planning a trip can be overwhelming, especially for those new to the game. That’s where Will Tang’s Going Awesome Places comes in.

Going Awesome Places is a travel blog dedicated to helping people plan the perfect trip. Will Tang, the blog’s founder and the author, has been traveling the world for over a decade and has a wealth of knowledge and experience to share. He has up to 52 countries and is passionate about helping others plan their own amazing adventures.

One of the unique aspects of Going Awesome Places is the level of detail in Will’s itineraries. He includes everything from suggested hotels and restaurants to must-see attractions and transportation options. He even includes approximate daily costs, making it easy for readers to budget their trip. Such detail is beneficial for those new to travel planning or those who want to make the most of their time at a new destination.

Another unique aspect of Going Awesome Places is Will’s honest reviews. He doesn’t sugarcoat his experiences; he’ll let readers know if a hotel is overpriced or if a restaurant isn’t worth the trip. This level of honesty is exhilarating in travel blogging and helps readers make informed decisions about their journeys.

Going Awesome Places also includes detailed guides on specific destinations. Will has written guides on everything from budget travel in Europe to luxury travel in the Maldives. These guides are packed with information and are an excellent resource for those planning a trip to a specific destination.

The good thing about the travel blog is that it isn’t just for those planning a trip. It’s also a great resource for those already on the road. Will shares travel hacks and tips to help make any trip more comfortable and enjoyable. From the best way to pack a suitcase to the best way to find cheap flights, Will has got you covered.

All in all, Going Awesome Places is a complete guide for every travel enthusiast. Whether you’re a seasoned or first-time traveler, Will’s blog has something to offer to everyone. It is a one-stop shop for all things travel-related, from insanely detailed itineraries to travel hacks. So, if you’re looking to plan your next adventure, be sure to check out Going Awesome Places.