How Do I Find A Hematologist Near Phoenix That I Can Trust?

If you’ve been diagnosed with a rare or complex disease, you’ll want to start your path to recovery on the right foot. This means finding a specialist who understands your unique needs and will collaborate with you to achieve the best possible outcome.

This doctor will be by your side throughout all stages of your healthcare journey, from diagnosis through treatment into long-term, follow-up care. That’s why it’s important to find a trustworthy expert who is there to support you every step of the way.

Hematologists are experts in hematology, which is the study of blood, blood-forming organs, and blood diseases. Blood flows throughout all parts of the body. It regulates temperature, transports oxygen and nutrients to various organs, and plays an essential role in many bodily functions. That’s why the specialty care that hematologists provide tends to be as complex and varied as blood itself.

Are you looking for the best hematologists in or around Phoenix? Here are 10 recommendations from MediFind.

Dr. Michael S. Roberts

Hematology Oncology | Hematology | Oncology

2222 E. Highland Ave., Phoenix, AZ

Accepting New Patients

Dr. Todd M. Erickson

Hematology Oncology | Hematology | Oncology

Banner Cancer Center Specialists LLC

925 McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ

Accepting New Patients

Dr. Robert W. Galamaga

Hematology Oncology |Transfusion Medicine | Hematology

Sjhmc Physician Services

500 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ

Accepting New Patients

Dr. Lawrence M. Kasper

Hematology Oncology

1441 N. 12th St., Phoenix, AZ

Accepting New Patients

Dr. Kelly L. Braun

Hematology Oncology | Neurology

Sjhmc Physician Services

500 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ

Accepting New Patients

Dr. Aileen U. Go

Hematology | Hematology | Oncology

Bhsm Rehabilitation LLC

2942 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix, AZ

Accepting New Patients

Dr. Abhishek H. Patel

Hematology Oncology | Hematology | Oncology

Honorhealth Ambulatory

250 E. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix, AZ

Accepting New Patients

Dr. Roberta H. Adams

Hematology Oncology | Hematology | Oncology

Phoenix Children’s Hospital

1919 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ

Accepting New Patients

Dr. Mital S. Patel

Sjhmc Physician Services

500 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ

Accepting New Patients

Dr. Makardhwaj S. Shrivastava

Hematology | Hematology | Oncology

Sjhmc Physician Services

625 N. 6th St., Phoenix, AZ

Accepting New Patients

How do I know which hematologist is the best match?

If you have severe, unusual, or complex care needs, finding the right medical specialist requires careful planning and persistence. You’ll want someone who is an expert in your specific health condition and who aligns with your needs and values. Use these questions as guidance when researching and choosing your provider.

Is this doctor taking new patients, and do they accept my insurance? How far in advance do I need to schedule appointments, and what is the cancellation policy? How far am I willing to travel to see this doctor? Do they offer telehealth appointments? How many years of experience do they have with treating this condition, and how many patients with my condition have they treated? How is my condition generally treated or managed? Will there be any side effects or long-term impacts on my life? How much does this treatment or procedure cost? If my insurance doesn’t cover all of it, what type of payment plans do they offer? If I need access to services like transportation, financial aid, peer counseling, and other support, can they point me in the right direction? Can a loved one join me during appointments to take notes and offer support? Will there be a chance for me to participate in drug trials or clinical research? What type of follow-up appointments should I expect?

It’s normal to feel apprehensive about seeing a new healthcare provider, and not every doctor will be a good fit. The key is to trust your instincts, and never settle for a doctor who makes you feel unsafe, uncertain, or uncomfortable.

