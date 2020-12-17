Ways to Maintain Sound Mental Health During COVID-19

words Alexa Wang

To say that we’re living in stressful times would be an understatement. With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming worse by the day, many of us have had no choice but to alter our daily lives in a number of ways. In addition to limiting non-essential outings, a good number of us have opted to avoid seeing friends and family members in order to help curb the spread.

While acting in a socially responsible manner is undeniably the right thing to do, the sweeping changes facilitated by the novel coronavirus have had an impact on many people’s mental health. In the interest of maintaining a healthy mindset throughout the current crisis, put the following tips to good use.

Mental Health COVID

Do Things You Enjoy Every Day

The world can seem like a hopeless place right now. With thousands of Americans losing their lives from COVID-19 each day and a staggering number of citizens still refusing to take even the smallest precautions, it’s easy to become trapped in the throes of depression. However, it’s also important to accept that you’re ultimately powerless to change the current situation – at least on a grand scale. Staying home whenever possible and wearing masks and PPE – and encouraging others in your orbit to do so – essentially represents the extent of your abilities at the present time. Yes, woefully misinformed and thoroughly inconsiderate individuals will continue to make poor choices and place others in danger, but in the end, you have virtually no control over their abhorrent behavior.

That being the case, instead of focusing on the negative, carve out time to do things you enjoy every day. Preferably, these activities won’t involve leaving the house or venturing out to crowded public places. For example, if your media backlog has been growing for quite some time, devote a couple hours a day to making your way through any movies or television series you’ve let pile up over the last few years. Additionally, if there are any video games you’ve been eager to start – or finish – fire up your favorite console each day and escape into a fun-filled fantasy world. Furthermore, lovers of the written word would do well to relax with a good book in a quiet spot each day.    

Regularly Communicate with Loved Ones

Not being able to see friends and family members on a consistent basis has taken a tremendous toll on many people’s mental health. If you’ve grown used to regularly visiting certain loved ones, being unable to see them for an extended period is liable to conjure up feelings of sadness and longing. While you may not be able to occupy the same physical space, there are now more ways than ever to remotely connect with the people you hold dear. If traditional phone calls are insufficient, simply use Skype or one of the other many readily-available video calling apps. Video calls may not be as satisfying as sitting down with treasured friends and family members face-to-face, but they’re the next best thing. Additionally, if you feel that you’d benefit from therapy or counseling, seek out mental health professionals who are open to conducting remote visits.  

Make Charitable Donations

In times like these, it is imperative that we take care of one another. So, if you have the resources to spare, consider making a donation to a charitable organization whose mission you support. Helping others is a great way to bring joy into the lives of the less fortunate and facilitate positive change. If providing sustenance to hungry children is something about which you’re passionate, consider donating to a summer food program

Mental Health COVID

It isn’t hard to see why the COVID-19 pandemic has taken such a heavy toll on many people’s mental health. Fear of contracting a deadly airborne virus coupled with not being able to see loved ones on a regular basis can do a real number on one’s psychological well-being. Furthermore, “recovered” COVID patients who have faced months of persistent lingering symptoms are facing their own unique set of struggles. In times as trying as these, maintaining sound mental health should be a priority for all of us, and by utilizing the previously discussed pointers, we can set the stage for a consistently healthy mindset.

Tags:

wife presentwife present
PREV STORY
Christmas Presents That Your Wife Won’t Return for Store Credit

You May Also Like

in-home care

Why in-home care is preferable?

words Alexa Wang When it comes to late-stage assisted living for seniors, an important ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Motor Neurone Disease

New film sheds fresh light on Motor Neurone Disease

New film sheds fresh light on Motor Neurone Disease – words Al Woods The ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Why Traditional Cigarettes Are Still the Worst For You

words Al Woods You already know – we don’t have to tell you: smoking ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
supra trainers

Rookie In The Room

Man bun bespoke freegan, kitsch retro ethical banh mi williamsburg drinking vinegar sustainable heirloom ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
baby health

What Should You Know Before Your Baby Starts Teething

words Alexa Wang There are many situations in life where we prepare ourselves and ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Getting Enough Sleep

Why Getting Enough Sleep Is More Important Than Ever

words Al Woods Around the world, cases of insomnia are at an unprecedented high. ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares