Christmas Presents That Your Wife Won’t Return for Store Credit

words Al Woods

That lucky lady in your life deserves nothing but the best gift this holiday season. There’s really no ifs, buts, or ands when it comes to it. One way to say “I love you” and show your wife how much you appreciate her is to spoil her with a special present this Christmas.

But wanting to get your woman something nice is usually easier said than done. After all, it’s your wife and her style is just too good, her interests are too broad and complex for you to even start narrowing down your choices.

But worry not, there’s absolutely no shame in turning for help. Any time you’re stuck and have no idea what to gift your wife, stick to the basics. What does she enjoy doing? What does she value most? What would make her life more joyful or a lot easier? It may sound simple, but you know her well, so trust your gut and don’t overthink it. Plus, that’s why we are here – to help you pick the best from the array of gorgeous Christmas presents that you can give to the most important woman in your life.

A Chocolate Treat Box

This year has been a rollercoaster of emotions and events. And even though it’s very unlikely that everyone will ever agree on issues of politics or worldwide matters, the one thing you can always count on is chocolate being there to help you get through the day and boost your mood. We all love it, even more so when getting it as a gift from a loved one in overflowing amounts. Indulgent chocolate gift boxes and baskets are some of the best Christmas presents you can buy this year as there are various options suitable for both low and high budgets. These treat boxes make excellent gifts as you don’t have to worry about wrapping or presentation. They are ready to be gifted and be enjoyed!

It can be hard to know what type of treat will satisfy your wife’s palate, however, if she has a sweet tooth, a chocolate treat box is your safest bet. Jam-packed with gourmet treats including fresh strawberries, bliss balls, Australian chocolate and more yummy goods, a chocolate treat box is one of those Christmas presents that no one can resist. Tickle her taste buds by choosing an option with her favourite choccies – you can pick from milk and dark chocolate as well as some delicious add-ins like toffee, caramel, and a range of nuts to create a distinct treat for her.

The Ancient Mayans were the first ones to discover chocolate and they believed it was a gift from the gods. And who are we to argue with that, right? Ever since, chocolate has earned its reputation as one of the best and most thoughtful gifts regardless of the occasion. In our culture, chocolate symbolizes romantic love. Buying a treat box of gourmet choccies for your wife this Christmas is a loving gesture, browse the huge range of online stores that sell edible gifts and pick something she loves. You sure won’t regret it!

Her Favourite Plant

Gift shopping for your wife who seems to have everything can be stressful. But sometimes, the best Christmas gifts are the simplest – the ones that both of you can cherish for years to come. Gifting her favourite plant is a gift that will keep on giving. After all, houseplants are a great way to spruce up a room and give it that extra wow factor. Whether she likes better flowers or certain foliage, houseplants are living decorations that will beautify your home year-round with a little care.

Plus, they cleanse the air of common impurities and improve its quality. Aside from acting as air purifiers, plants can also boost mental health as well. They tend to boost our mood, whether you’re just admiring them or tending them, flowers can lower our stress levels and put us in a better state of mind. They are green therapy at its finest.

With so many things to handle on a daily basis, buying your wife a Christmas gift that literally takes care of itself can make things so much easier for everyone. No wrapping, no batteries, no manual needed. Just love and tenderness. Some of our favourite holiday plant gifts include the Dwarf Fiddle Leaf Fig, the Woolybush, the Money Tree plant, the Calla Lily, etc. You can pair it with her favourite bubbly and indulge the festive night together.

A Beauty Hamper

Whether your wife lives and dies by a set beauty routine or she is more of the indulgent self-care kind, getting her a beauty hamper as a Christmas gift is more than a good idea. Thanks to lockdown, this year, many women have finally mastered the art of practising proper at-home skincare. So now, more women than ever have become familiar and are hooked on using formulas that promise to brighten, hydrate, and smooth their skin all while boosting its glow, so we’re sure she’ll be happy you got her some much-needed beauty treats.

Nothing says “happy holidays” like gifting her with a beauty hamper filled with goodies from her favourite brand to last her the entire year. You can also save time shopping by finding a reliable skincare retailer online and ordering your gift from the comfort of your home in these trying times.

‘Tis the season for skincare, makeup, and beauty gift sets. Focus on what your woman likes best. If she frequently seems to have a new signature scent, you can pick one that you’d love to smell on her and one that’s similar to the ones she has previously used. Does your love adore watching makeup tutorials and experimenting with shades? In this case, you can’t go wrong with a makeup set and a lip gloss pack. Or maybe she enjoys experimenting with different serums? Get her a beauty hamper with her favourite beauty essentials and watch her face glow up. Literally.