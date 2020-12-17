5 tips to maximise the space of your small bedroom

Having a small bedroom is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, small bedrooms tend to be cosier and more practical than big, luxurious bedrooms.

However, you definitely need to make the most of the space you’ve got, you have to find a way to fit in all your bits and pieces without it looking too messy. We’ve put together 5 tips to maximise the space of a small bedroom.

Utilise the space under your bed

Most of us don’t even use the space that is under our beds, but there are so many things you could put under there! In fact, you can now find “storage beds” that lift easily, so you can hide items when you feel like it, really practical. If you can’t afford a brand-new bed, you can always buy storage containers and slide them under your bed. A great way to store the clothes you’re not using at the moment for example.

Invest in sliding wardrobes

Perfect for small spaces, sliding fitted wardrobes are a great solution for storing all of your clothes. You can now find at a range of prices from build-it-yourself to luxurious, fitted, mirrored wardrobes. You won’t even know they are there and if you invest in mirrored wardrobes, they’ll make the room feel more spacious and brighter.

Bring in some outdoor touches

Don’t be afraid to add some greenery to your bedroom. It’s not just great for your health, indoor plants are also a great way to make a room look fresh, looked after and somewhat more spacious! There are also many plants that are thin and tall, perfect for a small room for example. You can also add plants to shelves or in little baskets.

Use the back of your door

If your door is bare, you should definitely utilise it. Invisible once it’s open, the back-of-the-door space is well known amongst interior designers, you could add a hanger and put your coats, dresses, a mirror or even your jewellery. There are many ways you can make the most of that extra space, you can now even find multiple arched hooks to put over the top of a door.

Declutter!

Most of us have too many things in our bedrooms… Do you really need all of that stuff? Probably not. Now is a good time to go through what’s in your bedroom and decide what you want to keep or throw away. You could also decide to move it to another room. If you keep all your toiletries in your bedroom, you could move it to your bathroom instead to free up some extra space.

