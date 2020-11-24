How to Check the Quality of Your Water at Home

words Alexa Wang

The water you drink, regardless of where you are in the world, should be of high quality. We as human beings in a developed world should be entitled to clean, safe drinking water.

Unfortunately, however, this is not always the case, and in many underdeveloped [and some developed] countries, the quality of the water is not very good. Poor water quality can be a harbinger of diseases and illnesses and is completely unacceptable in the 21st century. We live in a world that is so advanced, yet so unequal.

Drinking unclean water can make you very sick and, in some cases, can be fatal. With this page, you will know exactly how to test the water and learn a few solutions to treat the water that you drink, so neither you nor your family falls victim to unsafe water.

Here is how to check and test the quality of your water at home.

TDS Water Meter

TDS Water Meters are one of the best ways that you can check the water quality in your home. These accessories are used to give you a reading of how many dissolved solids there are present in your drinking water, which is a good way to gauge the quality of the water that you drink. With one of these meters, you can measure all substances, inorganic, and organic, that are contained within the water that you drink. These meters test the electrical conductivity of your water, which helps to estimate the levels of TDS. You need only dip the meter’s prong into a glass of water to get a reading.

Home Testing Kit

There are other options for testing your water outside of TDS Water Meters. Home testing kids will often be a small stick which you dip into the water. The stick will have a series of colors that will show if particles that the stick is testing for is present. These particles can range from organic to non-organic. These home testing kits are a great way for you to check the quality of the water that you are drinking and establish whether or not there are any pollutants in your water.

Water Quality Report

You can also phone your local council or water supplier to request a water quality report. This, of course, cannot be done if you live in an underdeveloped nation or some rural areas. In developed nations, however, it really is quite straightforward. Your local council or water board will check the quality of the water regularly, and their findings are published in a water quality report. You are entitled to a copy of this report, and it can tell you what the quality of your water is like.

Senses: Smell, Taste, and Touch

If none of the aforementioned resources are available to you, then you may have to rely on your senses. If your water is an odd color, it is indicative that something is present in your water supply; equally, if your water smells or tastes funny, then it is probably best to avoid it. If your water is slimy, there may be a build-up of metals or chemicals inside your water supply. Using your senses is one of the best tools afforded to you to establish the quality of your water.

Improving Water Quality

Now, moving away from methods of testing, we will, as promised, go into ways in which you can improve the quality of the water that you drink. Improving your water’s quality should be at the forefront of your mind if you suspect your water [or know it to be] is of poor quality.

Water Purifier

A water purifier is the best option if you can afford one. It will filter any chemicals or particles out of your water and ensure the water you are delivered is of the highest quality and is free from adulterating agents.

Chlorine Tablets

Chlorine tablets are a method of improving your water, but a drastic one. You should only use these if you are in dire need of water and have no other options. It is always best to carry these if you are in an area with polluted water and cannot find bottled water.

You can purify your water and make it safe to drink. With the help of this page, you now know a few ways in which you can check the quality of your water and how to improve it. Drinking clean water is something we are entitled to, and if your water is not clean, you must raise a complaint. It is our human right to be given clean water.