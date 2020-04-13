4 Tips for Making Your Golden Years Truly Great

words Alexa Wang

Many people look forward to retirement for decades, but making the wrong choices before and during your retirement could mean that it’s not as fun and relaxing as you hoped. Here are some ways to increase your happiness during your golden years and make them truly great.

1. Decide What Your Dreams Are

Retirement gives you a lot of free time to try new things and enjoy your life. It’s not too late for you to travel, open your own business, write a book, become an artist or a musician, or do anything else that you’ve always dreamed about. You can also spend more time with your kids and grandkids, or volunteer at a local museum, animal shelter or food bank. Staying active and seeking out new experiences will help you stay happy and healthy longer.

2. Get an Awesome Ride

Retirement is an excellent time for you to get rid of a practical but boring car or an off-road vehicle that you only drive in traffic. You won’t need to commute, so fuel efficiency may not be as important to you as it used to be. You can indulge in a fun-to-drive sports car, a luxury sedan or an SUV with plenty of cargo space for long trips.

With a modern vehicle, you’ll also get excellent safety features to protect you and your passengers, and help you drive safely as you get older. Some cars will help you park, stay in your lane, brake in emergencies, be aware of pedestrians and keep your attention on the road.

You’ll also need auto insurance for your new car. USAA offers affordable policies with lots of protection. You can get discounts for having a good driving record or taking a defensive driving course, and many plans offer roadside assistance, accident forgiveness and reimbursement for rental cars.

3. Take Care of Yourself

Even though you won’t be going to work every day, you should still take time to get your hair cut and styled, wear clothing that makes you feel good about yourself, get your nails done and indulge in an occasional spa treatment or massage. Keeping your self-esteem high will improve your happiness and increase your confidence when you meet new people.

4. Create a Budget

When you retire, your income and the way you spend money will change. You won’t be paying for lunch at restaurants, work clothes or fuel as often, and you’ll be relying on Social Security and the money you saved for retirement instead of a regular salary.

Creating a budget will help you make sure that your savings last for all of your golden years. By taking a look at your spending, you can see where to cut back without reducing your quality of life. For example, if you have a big home, you may not need all the space anymore, especially if you spend a lot of time traveling. You can reduce your expenses and get some extra cash by selling it and getting a smaller house or a condo. That way, you’ll be able to indulge in a luxurious trip or a new car while staying financially secure.

Make Your Retirement Dreams Come True

By following your dreams, choosing a great car, remembering to take care of yourself and spending wisely, you’ll be able to enjoy your retirement and continue living your best life. When your career is over, you can have fun, try new things, help others and be happy.