The Myths and Facts About CBD Oil

With the increased popularity of CBD oil and its products, also comes a lot of myths pertaining to these items. They don’t necessarily have malice in what they believe or preach, they are just uninformed about the topic.

Nevertheless, when you hear these inaccuracies from your local health professionals, trusted friends, shops, influencers, etc. it raises a lot of confusion on your part. To help you set a couple of things straight and clear the air on certain matters about CBD oil, here are some facts in response to some of the things you may have heard about it:

Myth: CBD products and all CBD oils are the same

Not only will a lot of CBD producers get offended by this statement, but you’d also be saying that all coffee beans and their products, regardless of how or where they’re farmed and roasted, are all the same.

Cannabidiol may be a unique compound, but different products like CBD oil are made up of different complex compositions similar to the various types of tea. It contains a wide array of plant molecules that delivers any number of benefits depending on how it is mixed with other components of the oil. In fact, even if they contain the same amount of dosage, the source (hemp or cannabis) and its manufacturing process play a crucial part in how your body responds to each product. This is why you’ll have to do some testing to find which type of CBD oil works best for you.

Myth: It is like THC without the high.

THC and CBD have different effects on the body’s endocannabinoid system and beyond. Although most people take either THC or CBD for pain management and stress release, there are other effects like treating depression, relieving stress, or improving one’s appetite that both compounds differ in their results. Speaking outside the medical merits of the two, there is a clear difference when taking THC from ingesting CBD oil.

Myth: It has no medical merits.

It is common to hear that there are some conditions that CBD has yet to prove its benefits as a treatment, but it is entirely inaccurate to say it has no medical merits whatsoever. Not so long ago, the FDA has approved a CBD-based drug to treat seizure disorders, which was once very difficult to address. However, people are using CBD oil for conditions that have yet to have sufficient research, so it’s possible CBD might help with anxiety, but read this before buying from your local dispensary. The better you know how to use the product properly, the better the chance you’ll get the benefit from it. Now, with universities being allowed to conduct research on this “Schedule 1” drug, you can be certain that many of the claims will have sufficient scientific backing in the future.

Myth: It is a marketing scam.

As a wellness product, manufacturers are getting into every possible niche to sell more of their items. This is why you’ll see a lot of CBD oils and derivatives found in the cosmetic aisle. But you should realize that even if people are incorporating CBD oil in some cosmetic items, it doesn’t refute the fact that it has some legitimate applications. Consulting with a medical practitioner can help realize those practical mental and physical benefits from the product.

You may also hear from people who took CBD and claim they don’t feel anything. Most, if not all, of these people who took CBD for a couple of days or weeks, did so without any underlying condition they’re trying to address. It’s like taking a shower in a tub, you’re already wet, so you’d hardly feel any different.

Myth: More is better.

Not only does it go against the “Law of Diminishing Returns”, but it also doesn’t go along with scientifically tested research about the product. The CBD isolate has a peak effective dosage wherein falling short or beyond that will render its consumption ineffective. Also, those with highly concentrated CBD may be less effective than those with the right amount of CBD along with terpenes and other compounds. Lastly, taking too much CBD oil may have side effects that can be reversed by lowering the dosage.

Myth: It has no side effects.

Because it is categorized as a drug, there is a possibility that any abuse of the product will bring about unwanted side effects. Mixing it with other prescription medicines can affect how your body metabolizes those medications. CBD, when taken in very dosage, is known to have side effects like lethargy, reduced appetite, and other digestive distress.

There you have it, these misconceptions about CBD can easily be refuted by scientific facts taken from numerous studies over the years. With so many misleading statements both for and against CBD, it is your responsibility to get to the bottom and take necessary measures to make sure that you’d be able to reap the benefits these products have been intended to produce.