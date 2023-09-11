How to Effectively Manage Acne Scarring

words Alexa Wang

Acne is a skin condition that occurs when hair follicles get clogged by various things, such as oil, dirt, and dead skin cells. An unfortunate side effect of acne is scarring, which results from inflammation due to blemishes. Because of the impact of acne, people are often nervous about being social for fear that people will judge them on their skin’s appearance. Acne is not necessarily something you have caused yourself, but there are ways to control and clear it. Now, acne can vary in severity, ranging from moderate to acute, meaning that some scarring is much more challenging to manage. Luckily, there are many tried and tested methods and products that reduce scarring. And in this article, we will look at ways to reduce the appearance of acne scars.

Types of Scars

To understand what best selling beauty products work and what does not, one must first know the different types of scars. This is because you will need to use the most suitable method or treatment to see optimal results. The three types of scars are:

There are three distinct types. Icepick scars are small and resemble pinpricks. Boxcar scars are large indentations with clear edges. And rolling scars have unclear edges while giving the skin a rolling appearance. These types of scars generally occur when the skin does not produce enough fibroblasts in the healing process. Hypertrophic scars: These scars overproduce fibroblast as an acne spot heals and then causes a raised scar.

These scars overproduce fibroblast as an acne spot heals and then causes a raised scar. Keloid scars: These scars are relatively similar to hypertrophic scars, with the primary difference being that keloid scars are bigger than the original acne spot.

Now let’s look at the remedies.

Natural Remedies

Natural remedies have been around forever. However, in recent years, it has become widely popular. While natural remedies are often encouraged by beauty experts and dermatologists, it’s essential to remember that for any topical treatment — such as a cream, lotion, or serum — whether natural or formulated, you must do a patch test on your skin before full use. Any treatment could further irritate your skin, and testing the treatment on a small patch can avoid further breakouts or irritation.

Here are some of the natural remedies people use for acne scarring:

Black seed oil

Rosehip oil

Honey

Aloe vera combined with manuka honey.

Well-Known Remedies

A great thing about the skincare industry today is that multiple beauty products contain specific ingredients to tackle nearly all skin issues. This means you’re almost guaranteed to find a product to help with your particular skincare conundrum. Here are some of the recommended ingredients to look out for:

Salicylic acid

This is one of the more well-known ingredients in acne care skin products, and for good reason! A cream or face peel containing salicylic acid works hard to clean dirt and dead skin cells that cause acne. Beauty experts recommend a peeling product that contains at least 30% salicylic acid. And use it three to four times a week. While this ingredient cleans your skin to prevent acne, it also reduces swelling and redness — which helps to minimize scarring.

Retinoids

Topical retinoids work well for acne scarring. This well-loved remedy calms inflammation reduces acne lesions, and speeds up cell regeneration. Do note that some retinoids can make your skin sensitive to the sun. We advise seeking medical advice before using a retinoid.

Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs)

This fantastic ingredient helps to increase the rate at which your skin renews itself. So, they work well for acne scars. How these acids work is that they scrape away the outer layer of your skin, leaving you with a fresh appearance. Do not that excessive use can cause swelling. Before you use anything containing AHA, speak to your doctor.

Lactic acid

This type of AHA functions more or less the same. Lactic acid, used as a peel, gently removes dead skin skills leaving you fewer scars and smoother skin.

Medical Remedies

There is a misconception that medical beauty treatments are abrasive. While this might have been true 20 years ago, many medical beauty treatments are gentle on the skin today. Here are some of the best options:

Chemical peels

These are often one of the best choices for anyone suffering from acne scarring. And the great thing is that there are several types of chemical peels — all specifically formulated to work for scarring. A pro tip is first to see a dermatologist to determine which chemical peel will work for you.

Corticosteroid injections

These types of injections soften and also flatten acne scar tissue. It works particularly well for those with hypertrophic or keloid scars.

Dermal fillers

People with atrophic acne scars are often recommended to opt for dermal fillers. The treatment also works well for rolling and boxcar scars. Some options include collagen, polymethylmethacrylate, hyaluronic acid, polyacrylamide, poly-L-lactic acid, and silicon.

Micro-needling

This process involves inserting tiny needles into the skin surrounding the scar to stimulate your body to produce more collagen. The more collagen your body has, the faster your scars will reduce. If you couple micro needling with collagen gel, you can see visible results much faster.

Laser treatment

How does this treatment work? Well, it essentially resurfaces your skin, but without the use of any chemicals. It removes the outermost layer of the skin — leaving you with fresher and even-toned skin. It also reduces the appearance of scarring.

Wrap Up

When it comes to acne scarring, there is no one size fits all. You must understand your skin and the type of acne scarring you have before you can select a treatment. Some key treatments include laser, micro-needling, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and corticosteroid injections. For a thorough understanding of your skin, we recommend seeing a dermatologist. They can provide the best treatment plan for you. Here’s to clearer skin!