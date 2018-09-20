‘It’s a system not fit for purpose’ Matthias Hammer, conservationist, speaks to FLUX about neoliberalism and the planet

‘The neoliberal system, based on maximising profits, and all the negative effects that come with it, is not fit for purpose’ – Matthias Hammer calls for radical change

Climate change and biodiversity loss aren’t just related: they’re twins.

So healing the planet means more than just cutting emissions. It means protecting natural habitats from destruction, and healing the ones that have been damaged.

That’s exactly what Matthias Hammer, and his organisation Biosphere Expeditions, are doing.

Matthias Hammer is one of the world’s foremost conservationists. Since founding Biosphere Expeditions in 1999, he and his organisation have helped to protect habitats around the world by connecting local wildlife projects with volunteers. National parks, marine protection areas, and conservation areas have all been established thanks to their work.

With Biosphere Expeditions, Matthias has led teams all over the globe. He is a qualified ski instructor, mountain leader, divemaster and survival skills instructor.

I met Matthias Hammer on a brown bear conservation project in Sweden. He explained that, with the climate crisis growing more urgent, Biosphere Expeditions would be evolving to meet the challenge by engaging in activism.

I was surprised. Was conservation of our environment no longer enough? So I asked Matthias to join us at FLUX for an interview, to delve deeper into the most urgent question of our generation, and maybe of all time: how are we going to stop climate change and the entire destruction of our planet, before it’s too late?

We talk about neoliberalism, the difficulty of shifting cultural values, the profit mindset, the need to rebuild communities, alternative models, and what we can do today to make a difference.

Listen to the full interview below.

Find out more about how you can help protect the planet’s wildlife by joining a project with Biosphere Expeditions

