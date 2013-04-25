Taste of Home: What To Make With Apples

words Alexa Wang

Every time you need a dose of sweets, forget the bags of candies and chocolates and choose an apple dessert instead. Apples will help you regulate your blood sugar and reduce your cholesterol. With your creativity, apples can add lots of nutrition to your baking.

This fruit has both a low glycemic index (GI) and a low glycemic (load), making them perfect for pleasing your sugar craving without sending your blood sugar up. What’s to be made for apples? Whether we’ve taken your bounty out of the garden during fall or the grocery, set aside a comfortable morning to bake one or two of these home-friendly snacks that you and your family would love.

1. Apple Crumble

One of the desserts you wouldn’t care if you ate for every meal! This dessert is originally from England, typically made with flour, sugar, and butter, with a fine, crumbly topping. The recipe is really simple. Start off by mixing flour, cinnamon, and butter until they resemble breadcrumbs. Then peel off and slice the apple, place it in a baking dish and sprinkle it with sugar. Lastly, cover it with the crumble mixture and bake it for 40 minutes. This apple crumble recipe will be extra special when smothered in warm custard. Everyone in the family will love it, and will agree it was the best they had tasted.

2. Apple Shortbread Bars

They’re just a bar, but they ‘re probably the most impressive dessert bar ever! This recipe will quickly become one of your favorite desserts because it can be adapted in many variants, and it’s incredibly tasty. They start with an easy, shortbread crust. Then layer your favorite filling and sliced apples. Bake for an hour and chill. It’s quick and easy, and heavenly tasty.

3. Apple Muffins

It can be blueberry muffins, banana muffins, or pumpkin muffins. Why not apple muffins? This muffin is made with flour and sweetened with maple syrup, honey, or caster sugar with the twist of apple. In the same process as the regular muffins, you just need to combine all the ingredients and bake it for 13-15 minutes. Finally, dust it with cinnamon sugar on top. They’re very soft and fluffy, with enough sweetness, they’re addictive!

4. Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookies

Apple cinnamon oatmeal cookies will surely climb up on top of your favorite cookie list. They are soft and chewy in the middle, slightly crisp with chunks of real apples, apple flavor, and cinnamon. Everyone can easily follow the recipe. You just need to combine the whisked flour, cinnamon, oat, baking soda, and salt to the mixture of egg and vanilla extract. Then mix the chunked apples in the dough mixture. Scoop dough out and drop onto the baking sheets. Bake in the oven until cookies are set and let it cool down. Voila! You can now enjoy your cookies. The moisture and crispiness are surely perfect for the autumn season.

It’s never too late to start your seasonal apple binge. Whether it’s for snacks, breakfast, or dinner, apples are a great addition to many desserts and dishes. They are healthy, budget-friendly, and everybody in the family enjoys them. Making one of these recipes at home will not only satisfy your cravings but will surely make your family happy, knowing that you made it out of love.