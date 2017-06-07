Tips on How to Make Your Clients’ Happy with Your Salon

words Alexa Wang

Having satisfied customers is one of the primary objectives of any business, and this holds for salons as well. The delight of customers does not solely rely on the service you provide, but their experience contributes, too. To ensure that your clients are happy, here are some points to consider.

Make Booking Easy

Simple booking procedures will provide an excellent first impression on your customer. When a customer feels frustrated during booking, their first impression of your salon might be affected as well. They might not even go through with the availing of your services. Offering an online booking service in your hair salon is a good alternative to reach customers and for their convenience. This tool, when adequately synchronized with the hairdresser’s schedules, will also help in your management and logistics.

Establish a Relaxing Mood

Ensure client satisfaction from the moment they step into your salon. A calming playlist and some scented oils or candles can be welcoming to your customers. Design your waiting area to be inviting and relaxing as well by arranging furniture and ensuring that everything is clean and spotless. Offer some refreshments such as tea, juice, or even a glass of water to make them feel more at ease.

Know Your Customer

Instead of merely greeting your customer, make it more personal by welcoming them by name. Nowadays, there are various means to get to know the necessary information of customers, may it be through the booking details they sent or by simple research. Initiate small talk by asking them about their family, job, or hobbies. Returning customers would also appreciate it if you would remember how they would like certain services or even how they take their coffee! When you personalize your service, they would feel satisfied and will definitely return.

Loyalty Programs

Offer loyalty programs that reward the clients for the services they avail. You may opt for a point system that rewards the customer per service they utilize. As they gain points, they will feel that they are cherished. When they reach a particular range of points, offer them loyalty cards where they can get discounts, free services, and exclusive deals.

Partnership with Brands and Influencers

When you collaborate with beauty influencers and known brands, you not only promote your business but help your customers as well. When partnering with brand agencies, you get special prices for their products that you can offer your customers. When they see that your salon collaborates with known brands, they are assured that products are available and their authenticity.

Smile and Show You Care

Be sensitive to the needs of your customers. Learn to read signs when they feel bored, anxious, or are seemingly rushing. Ask them what they are feeling or inquire about what you can do for them. Explaining the length of the service to them with a smile will also ease their worries, or better yet offer them alternatives. Other extra gestures such as booking them a ride, giving treats to their kids, or providing them with an umbrella will not only satisfy the customer but also provide you with praiseworthy comments and reviews.

Providing high customer satisfaction is indeed a challenge. Even with your excellent salon services, customers have different standards. Surely, the tips mentioned above will help you attain a remarkable customer service standard. Just remember to smile and to think of the comfort and the need of your customer. You also can set the mood with an infectious smile and a jolly attitude paired with your great salon service.