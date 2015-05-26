The 5 most expensive private jets in the world

words Al Woods

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to travel in a private jet? This is the height of luxury, allowing you to soar through the skies to your destination in chic sophistication and style. While most of us spend hours looking for affordable travel when we are shopping for flights, it’s also delightful to wonder – what are the most expensive private planes in the world?

More and more people are chartering private jets than ever

For the ultra-wealthy, money is absolutely no object. In fact, for the richest of the rich, spending the highest amount of money possible on an experience or item is a mark of high honor.

There are more ultra wealthy people on the planet than ever before. An ultra-millionaire is someone with a net worth of more than $50 million USD, and Knight Frank’s 2019 ‘The Wealth Report’ is expected to grow an unbelievable 43% between 2017 and 2022. The same report predicts that the number of demi-billionaires (individuals with a personal worth of more than $500 million) will grow by 39%!

These individuals are simply not going to tolerate checking into a commercial flight, even in the most exclusive and luxurious first class cabins. Long security lines, the potential for lost baggage, and a lack of privacy – for this echelon of society, only the most expensive private planes will do.

The most expensive private planes in the world (as of 2018)

Here are the world’s most expensive private planes in the world, as of 2018:

1. Air Force One – $660 million

2. Airbus A340-300 – $600 million

3. Airbus A380 Superjumbo Jet – $500 million

4. The Boeing 747 – $153 million

5. Trump’s Boeing 757 – $100 million

As you can see, many of these planes are also used as commercial jets – this just demonstrates how luxurious they are when used as a private aircraft!

Air Force One – $660 million USD

It might be a bit cheeky to list Air Force One as the world’s most expensive private jet, but we simply can’t leave it out! This magnificent plane is a triple-decker, with more than 4,000 square feet of space. The plane is equipped with everything needed to withstand emergencies, including earthquakes, nuclear attack, and meteor attacks, as well as an operating theatre and hospital.

The Airbus A340-300 – $600 million USD

The Airbus A340-300 can seat over 300 passengers when used for commercial flights, but when converted into a private jet it becomes a flying pleasure palace. The most famous Airbus A340-300 is owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen, and is rumoured to be even more luxurious than Putin’s private plane.

Airbus A380 Superjumbo Jet – $500 million USD

The world’s largest private jet is the Airbus A380 Superjumbo Jet, a double decker, wide-body plane with some of the most luxurious touches imaginable. This is the plane of choice for the world’s 29th richest man, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal al-Saud. He has his fitted with a rotating prayer room (so that it always faces Mecca), a horse and camel stable, a Turkish bath, and a luxury car garage.

Boeing 747 – $153 million USD

Now we jump down in price to the Boeing 747-8, one of Boeing’s most successful private jets. It can be completely customized for any owner’s wishes and personal taste, and can cost up to $200 million when fully kitted out by new buyers.

Trump’s Boeing 757 – $100 million USD

The Boeing 757 is one of the safest and most secure aircraft available, and Trump has had his fully customized to his taste. While it can seat 200 passengers when used as a commercial aircraft, he has altered his to seat only 23, so each person benefits from supreme comfort. A one hour flight costs him more than $10,800 for fuel and running costs!

Are even more expensive private jets on the horizon?

Taking 2019’s ‘The Wealth Report’ into account, it is clear that the sales of private jets are going to continue to grow well past the numbers we see now. With ever-increasing numbers of the ultra-wealthy, you can be sure that the private jet industry will build newer models, more expensive than any others that have come before them.