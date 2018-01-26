PG, VG and CBD – The lowdown on vapings most popular liquids

words Alexa Wang

The world of vaping is now larger than ever with more and more people getting on board with the new form of smoking. While the health benefits of vaping are yet to be solidified there still remains speculation surrounding the billion dollar industry.

This article will provide you with the lowdown on all the latest vaping products, by the end you’ll be able to explain the difference between your PGs and your VGs and some of the amazing benefits of CBD oil. Take a look below to find out more:

What is PG? (Propylene Glycol)

PG is a variant of vape oil that stands for Propylene Glycol, which is a by-product of petroleum. While the fluid is less viscous than VG, PG is designed to provide users with that harsh throat hit that is found by smoking your standard tobacco cigarettes. It offers a perfect replacement for tobacco cigarettes albeit in a much healthier format. PG is used in a number of different products ranging from vapes, pet food, and toothpastes and lots of research has deemed the chemical completely safe for ingestion. This has led propylene glycol to become one of the leading vape oils and nicotine replacements.

What is VG? (Vegetable Glycerine)

Vegetable Glycerine is a natural chemical sourced from composites within vegetable oils, making it a great option for all the vegetarian vapers out there. VG is normally used as a sweetening agent and is the type of oil that is often infused with all those delicious flavours you get from sub-Ohm vaping. While Vegetable Glycerine has been classified as being one of the most benign substances accessible for humans research suggests inhalation should be favoured over ingestion. You will also find VG in soap and hand creams as well as in baked goods to improve the moisture of the products.

What is CBD? (Cannabidioil)

CBD is fast becoming one of the leading substances in the vaping world with VSAVI products becoming the popular favourite among consumers. But what exactly is CBD oil and how can you benefit from its use? CBD oil is a cannabis extract containing the compound THC, that’s the part of the plant that gets you stoned, not the bit with all the harmful chemicals in it. CBD oil can have numerous benefits in improving homeostatic functions as well as having positive effects on all areas of life, including sleep, medical conditions, appetite, memory and more.

While PG oil is a worthy contender because of its harsh tobacco fuelled hits, CBD oil is well on the way to becoming one of the most popular products on the vaping market. The benefits of a THC based oil are too good to ignore and it may mean that the likes of VG and PG begin to slow down in their rapid acceleration to the top of the vaping pyramid.