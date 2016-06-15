words Al Woods

There are countless skincare products that are marketed as capable of preventing wrinkles and fine lines, but it’s rare to see anything that will actually remove ones that are already there. In a world obsessed with physical appearance, visible signs of aging can make people feel insecure and ugly.

Yes, beauty is what’s on the inside, but we still have to present ourselves to the outside world. Getting rid of wrinkles and fine lines is a way of feeling better about ourselves, and more capable of dealing with the obstacles of daily life. Let’s find out how we can get rid of wrinkles and fine lines:

How to Get Rid of Wrinkles and Fine Lines

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to improve your appearance. Granted, we live in a world with impossible beauty standards, but as long as you remain grounded and don’t become overly obsessed with physical beauty, there is no harm in taking care of yourself in this manner.

Use Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a natural emollient. This means it has the effect of filling in fine lines in your skin when you apply it. For really youthful skin, you should replace your usual cleansing product with coconut oil. Using any oil to wash your face is known as oil cleansing. At first, it seems crazy that greasy oil will make your skin clean, but there’s science behind it.

Certain oils like coconut, if rubbed onto the face and left for a few minutes, will actually draw out dirt and toxins from your skin. Then, using a cloth dipped in warm water, gently wipe your skin until the residue is gone. Your skin will feel wonderful, and you’ll immediately notice the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.

Use Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is renowned for its healing properties. Wrinkles and fine lines are essentially broken down parts of skin, so using aloe vera in your skincare routine will inevitably produce a more youthful appearance. It’s also a really refreshing ingredient that almost gives you a burst of energy, so it would be perfect for your morning cleansing routine.

When buying aloe vera products (or any skincare product for that matter), make sure it’s as natural as possible. Ingredient lists show ingredients according to the proportion used, and the one at the top will be present in the largest amount.

Thus, try to avoid low quality products with water listed as the first ingredient, and also ensure there aren’t thirty or forty ingredients. Generally speaking, the more ingredients there are, the less unsure you can be about how your skin will react.

Try a Banana Mask

Making face masks using natural ingredients is not only economical, it’s also super fun and there’s a real sense of achievement from creating your own skincare products. If you’re frustrated by the amount of fine lines and wrinkles you have, why not try a banana mask?

Bananas contain lots of natural oils and vitamins that will be absorbed into your skin when you leave it on for a few minutes, leaving your face looking a lot younger and your skin feeling refreshed and supple.

Essential Oils

Essential oils are natural oils derived from a variety of plants and trees found in nature. Different essential oils have different properties, and many of them are beneficial for the skin. When using an essential oil, ensure that you mix it with a carrier oil. One drop of essential oil is very potent, so dilute it as much as possible with the carrier oil (olive oil or coconut oil, for example) before use.

There are a number of essential oils that will reduce and even remove the signs of aging. These include carrot seed oil, argan oil, frankincense, geranium, lavender, and rosemary. You can research the specific properties of each and then get creative and make your own mix for your unique skincare routine.

Massage Your Face

One of the simplest things you can do in order to get rid of fine lines and wrinkles is to massage your face. Massaging any area signals to your brain that it needs extra help sent its way, and the circulation and general biological mechanisms will be enhanced. Thus, when you massage your face, you’re telling your body to focus all its awesomeness on this area. Massaging your face regularly, therefore, will help reduce the depth and visibility of fine lines and wrinkles.

Conclusion

Looking good is about much more than just indulging our vanity. An improved appearance can help boost your confidence and actually make you happier. If you have confidence in yourself, this will positively impact a number of areas in your life, including your career, your relationships, and your love life. Now that you’ve pondered our tips for getting rid of wrinkles and fine lines, you’ll begin the journey to a happier you.