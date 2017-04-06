The Pros of Mineral Makeup

words Alexa Wang

Makeup is a huge part of the life of many women and some men too. There is so much makeup available from different brands that use different ingredients and formulas.

The global trend across all industries is to move towards organic, gentler products and this has contributed to the growing clamor for new types of cosmetics. In traditional cosmetics, there are a lot of chemicals that can cause a lot of harm to your skin, especially when you use them for a long time.

There are many champions of the benefits of mineral makeup who claim it is the ideal alternative to traditional makeup because it is very gentle and effective. Mineral makeup lovers say that because mineral makeup is made from natural minerals without any fragrances, chemicals or preservatives added, it is far better for your skin. Mineral makeup has made a big splash in the cosmetic world and is only going to continue growing in popularity.

In this article, we will explain the main pros of mineral makeup.

1. All Natural Ingredients

Mineral makeup has many great benefits compared to traditional chemical-based makeup, and one of the biggest ones is that it is made from all-natural minerals. This is ideal because chemicals in makeup can cause a lot of problems for people with skin problems. There are many great mineral makeup options that are far kinder to your face, from a non-comedogenic foundation to a totally organic, mineral eyeliner. These products are the best choice for anyone who has sensitive skin, acne, or skin blemishes because mineral makeup has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that are kind to your skin.

If there are some skin issues that you suffer with or you have a job that means you have to wear makeup all day, you are probably crying out for a kinder, gentler alternative. Mineral makeup can help reduce the negative effects of makeup on your skin and stop your face from flaring up or becoming irritated.

2. Natural Look

When you apply the various layers of makeup including the foundation, the toner, the blush, the eyeliner, and the lipstick, it can really build upon your face. This is because traditional makeup is very thick and so once you have applied it all, it can make your face look much bigger and you won’t look very natural. Another benefit of mineral makeup is that it is much thinner than traditional makeup so after applying it you will still look natural but at the same time really beautiful. Everyone prefers the natural look these days, so many women are swapping their old makeup for the mineral version.

3. Durability

Mineral makeup is known for being a really durable type of cosmetics as its unique composition makes it different from other types of makeup. The alkaline composition of mineral makeup enables it to easily absorb fat and oil from the face of the person wearing it. Traditional makeup does not absorb fat and oil well and so people with oily skin often have to redo their makeup because the oil ruins it. With mineral makeup this isn’t the case especially if you have oily skin or you work long hours where you have to wear makeup, mineral makeup is a great choice.

4. Nourishing Effects

Mineral makeup is made from a range of natural ingredients including many minerals which are great for skin nourishment. Zinc Oxide provides protection for your skin against free radicals, which can lead to oxidation. Potassium is important for opening your pores and helping your skin to breathe. Sodium is excellent for regulating the balance of water in your skin cells, which prevents skin from becoming dry. Calcium is very important because it facilitates the absorption of substances into the cells of your skin. Because of these properties, mineral makeup is great for anyone with skin issues such as dry skin, eczema, or oil.

5. Value For Money

Mineral makeup is excellent value for money for two main reasons: it is generally cheaper than traditional chemical-based makeup and it can last a very long time. It is cheap because of the natural ingredients and simple process of manufacturing. Additionally, because minerals do not decompose, the makeup lasts a long time. This means, for example, that you can buy a big box of a foundation for between ten and twenty dollars and won’t need to replace it for a long time.

There are many different types of mineral makeup on the market from concealers to lipsticks in every color and for every skin type. Makeup should be something that enhances your life, not something that makes your skin feel bad and negatively affects your life. Try switching to mineral makeup and see if you notice any improvements.