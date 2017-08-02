Underrated but Amazing Places to Consider In Your Next Trip

words Alexa Wang

Work and no play make Jack a dull boy. If you have been working all through for an extended period, you probably need a holiday to connect with nature, relax, and play.

There are many beautiful places you can tour in the world, and the sheer options may quickly overwhelm you. Some countries are overrated, and you most probably visited them once in your life. If you have exhausted your bucket list destinations, worry not. There are many wondrous, underrated places in which you can explore and enjoy your trip.

Here are the top least known- yet beautiful sites to consider.

Madagascar

Madagascar is a beautiful African country. It is famous for lemurs, but still, it is home to incredible wildlife. When you visit Madagascar, you will see the big five, as well as other wild animals. Besides the wildlife, you will enjoy the scenic beaches, and participate in other ocean activities. Remember that Madagascar is an island, meaning that there is no limit to the offshore activities you can do. If you like charity work, you will gladly do so in the multiple charity organizations considering that Madagascar is a third world nation. What’s more, the people are friendly and welcoming; thus, they will direct you to the best hotels and destinations.

Peru

Peru boasts incredible wildlife, scenic features, adventure, culture, and much more exciting activities and features. The country is conveniently located in South America, near the most prominent nations in the world. There are many beautiful spots in the nation you may visit, starting with the famous Machu Picchu city. After booking a tour to Peru, you will get incredible suggestions on the best spots to visit according to your desires. You may explore Lake Titicaca and other incredible features. You will get a chance to interact with the country’s natives, who are welcoming and kind to foreigners. For convenience, you will only need to work with a reputable booking tour firm to explore all the nation offers.

Lebanon

Lebanon is a small nation located in the Middle East. For long, Lebanon was involved in wars with the neighboring countries, which affected its tourism sector. The country has since regained its peace, and you can comfortably walk in and explore the good things it has to offer. From wildlife to beautiful architecture, there is no limit to the activities that you can do, mainly if you visit the nation as a group. Some of the places you might visit during your Lebanon trip include Harissa, Grotto, and much more. You will enjoy a warm welcome in addition to great meals and other amazing cultural activities.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia is an African country. It is one of the largest countries in the continent, with amazing sceneries and influential culture. It borders Kenya, Eritrea, and other tourism hotspot countries in Africa. Some of the areas you may visit during your Ethiopian trip include the Danakil depression, the rift valley, Addis Ababa, and so on. You may decide to go hiking in fantastic landscapes or watch exciting cultural performances. The natural features and welcoming features will interest you to visit the nation once more.

Taiwan

Taiwan is the best place to be if you like food and culture. The country is located in the eastern part of Asia, and its capital city is Taipei. The nation has more than 300-night cities that sell tasty food, in addition to other cultural valuables. Also, it has an extensive collection of the museum and archaic zones, which display the best artwork made in Taiwan. Also, there are multiple national parks which you can visit in the country and enjoy the beautiful countries’ wildlife. There are many high-speed trains, and so, you won’t experience transport problems in the nation.

Ecuador

Ecuador is a small nation with diverse landscapes. Located near Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has been investing largely in tourism for the last three decades. Though little, the country has all the features which a traveler would be looking for. From the sandy beaches to buildings, hotels, and even wildlife, Ecuador is a hotspot for tourism. You can also decide to tour the amazon forests and bond with fantastic wildlife that the nation has to offer. The people are friendly; thus, you will not face any hardship in interacting with them.

There are many beautiful places which you can visit in the world. A destination doesn’t have to be famous or overrated for you to enjoy. You only need to research the country, prepare yourself well, and work with an excellent tour and travel firms. Also, adhere to the new country’s rules and regulations to ensure that you remain safe.