5 Fun Things to Do During Your Trip to Ibiza in 2023

words Alexa Wang

Welcome to the future of Ibiza – the world-renowned, vibrant, and diverse Balearic Island attracting visitors for decades. In 2023, there are many exciting new additions to explore and discover in Ibiza, from lush natural parks to the aftersun boat party. Join us as we embark on a journey through this beloved Mediterranean isle, uncovering the secrets of its captivating towns and villages, vibrant nightlife, and stunning natural beauty.

Beach Life: Sun, Sand, and Sea

When it comes to enjoying the sun and sea, there’s no better place than Ibiza. This beautiful Spanish island is home to some of the finest beaches in the world, with crystal clear waters and soft sands that are perfect for soaking up the rays. Whether you want to relax in peace or party hard with friends, this stunning island has a beach for everyone. One of the most popular beaches in Ibiza is Playa d’en Bossa. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and lively parties, this beach attracts thousands of visitors every year. With a range of bars and clubs lining its shores, Playa d’en Bossa is perfect for those who want to dance until dawn while enjoying stunning views across the Mediterranean Sea. Cala Salada is an excellent choice for those seeking a more peaceful experience.

Party Scene: Clubs, DJs, Events

Ibiza is the ultimate party destination for people who love dancing, drinking, and having a great time. The island has been synonymous with wild parties for decades and continues to attract partygoers from all over the world. One of the best ways to experience the party scene in Ibiza is by hopping on an Ibiza boat party. An ibiza boat party is a unique experience that combines music, dancing, drinks, and stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. These parties are usually held during the day or at sunset and offer a more laid-back atmosphere than some bigger clubs on land. You can expect to dance to house or techno music spun by top DJs while sipping cocktails or champagne on board a luxury yacht.

Adventurous Experience: Formentera

A must-do when you are in Ibiza: Visiting the small sister island Formentera.

There is a reason why it is called the Caribbean of Europe! You will find peaceful white beaches surrounded by nothing else but crystal clear, turquoise waters.

Being a nature reserve, it is the island of „Less is more“. The tiny island measure only 22 km is therefore the perfect destination for a day trip. You can either take the ferry from Ibiza Town or join a full day trip aboard a catamaran to get to know other people, have an all-inclusive experience with nothing to worry about and enjoy the stunning views at Ibiza and Formentera from the sea.

Local Cuisine: Tapas & Paella

Ibiza is known for its lively nightlife and stunning beaches. However, it’s also a culinary destination boasting some of the Mediterranean’s most delicious local dishes. If you plan to visit Ibiza soon, you must indulge in the local cuisine. Two dishes that are worth trying are Tapas and Paella. Tapas can be found in every corner of Ibiza. There is something for everyone, from crispy calamari to flavorful chorizo and patatas bravas (potatoes with spicy tomato sauce). Furthermore, many restaurants offer a variety of tapas plates so you can sample different flavors and textures without committing to just one dish. Paella is another must-try dish when visiting Ibiza. This rice-based meal originated in Valencia but has become a staple throughout Spain.

Outdoor Activities: Hiking & Sightseeing

Hiking and sightseeing are two popular choices that offer a chance to explore the island’s natural beauty and cultural history. Whether you prefer rugged mountain trails or scenic coastal paths, Ibiza has something for everyone. One great way to start your adventure is by hiking up Sa Talaia, the highest point on the island. This challenging trek offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape, including lush forests and sparkling blue waters. After working up an appetite, head down to one of Ibiza’s many restaurants for some delicious tapas or paella – both traditional Spanish dishes that will leave you feeling satisfied and energized. If hiking isn’t your thing, consider taking a walking tour of Ibiza Town or Sant Antoni de Portmany.