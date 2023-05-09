Has Costa Rica Become The Best Watersport Destination?

Photo by Luke Bender on Unsplash

Watersports – specifically wakeboarding, water skiing and tubing – are a popular pastime for many vacation enthusiasts. Not only are they a way to step out of your comfort zone, but also experience the world around you rather than simply observe it.

Finding a strong location for water sports enthusiasts, however, is not so easy, mainly because there are so many!

But for those wanting a definitive answer: what is the best watersport destination in the world? Well, we would have to put Costa Rica at the top of the list.

For one, this country is all about the natural landscape. The beautiful rainforests, the stunning wildlife, the crystal clear coastlines – everything you want to be experiencing while cruising across the rippling wake, Costa Rica gives it to you in spades!

But also, it has plenty of amenities to ensure that – even for first-timers – the experience is as fun as possible. With this in mind, here are three of the main reasons we think Costa Rica should be your next watersport destination:

Watersports Are As Much About The Place As The Sport

Firstly, most watersport enthusiasts would agree that wakeboarding or water skiing is as much about the place as the sport itself. That is to say, it’s far more of an experience to ride the waves of a distant, beautiful country than your nearest lake! And Costa Rica is beautiful.

According to a recent ranking from Conde Nast Traveller, Costa Rica is the most beautiful and happiest country in the world, and this is exemplified by the number of tourists that visit here every year. Cruising along the water, with the rainforests as a backdrop and the sparkling coastline in the distance; it’s an experience that simply cannot be beaten.

Brilliant Companies Have Made The Process Easy

As well as this, Costa Rica knows how to treat its tourists. Take the company volcano.cr, for instance. They are based in Lake Arenal – coincidentally the best place to try your hand at watersports – and they are renowned for offering a brilliant service for both first-time and experienced watersports enthusiasts. They also offer all the amenities you would need, including the opportunity to rent your own boat and simply cruise the lake at your leisure.

It’s A Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience

To put it simply, however, Costa Rica is one of the few countries that offer a once-in-a-lifetime watersport experience rather than just another experience. As mentioned before, there’s something different about learning to master wakeboard tricks in the midst of a stunning rainforest with an abundance of wildlife around you. Similarly, not everywhere has reputable companies who are there for you and can ensure the experience goes off without a hitch.

It’s hard to explain exactly why Costa Rica is such a good vacation destination and watersport hub without going there for yourself and trying it out. But Costa Rica gives the watersport enthusiast everything they are looking for when they’re out on the water. It’s fun, excitement, adrenaline, beauty and nature all wound up into one neat package. So don’t take our word for it. Go out there and try it yourself!