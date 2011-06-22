How to choose eco-friendly and cruelty-free beauty products

words Alexa Wang

Lately, there has been a lot of talk about living sustainably and investing more in eco-friendly products. Topics such as waste disposal, deforestation and global warming are currently on everyone’s lips. Many normal households are making a shift to be more conscious about what is used and what goes into the bin, while some big corporations are slowly changing their ways to be more eco-friendly.

With so much focus on buy organic and living sustainably, it is somewhat easier to buy sustainable clothing and organic food today, however, it may not always be so simple when it comes to some other things, such as skincare and beauty products. Yet, now more than ever, it is essential to start considering which skin, hair and body products you buy, as the beauty industry is incredibly large and one of the biggest polluters in the world. Here is a quick guide you can use to help you choose better beauty products in 2020.

How to choose the right beauty products in 2020

Since the rise of social media and the ‘so-called’ beauty influencers, the beauty industry has properly boomed. With millions of beauty products available on the market, it can be incredibly difficult to make the right choice. However, with the right guidance, you can make informed decisions easily and will know what to look out for.

Check the ingredients

The beauty industry is guilty of adding nasty chemicals and other harmful gasses to their products for years. Luckily, many brands have started to change their ways and are no longer using toxic ingredients. If you are unsure about the brands you are using, look at the label and search online for each ingredient. The most harmful ingredients to look out for are:

Parabens

Artificial Fragrances

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate

Toluene

Phthalates

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)

Formaldehyde

Oxybenzone

Look for the cruelty-free icon

There is a simple rule: If it doesn’t say ‘cruelty-free’ on the container, it usually is not. Cruelty-free brands make a point of it to add a cruelty-free icon on their product containers, which is usually in the form of a tiny rabbit. If you want to make 100% sure you are buying a product that has not been tested on animals, it is wise to look online. An organisation such as PETA will usually list all cruelty-free brands.

Are the bottles and tubes recyclable?

If the beauty brands you are currently using do not produce recyclable containers, it is time to make a change. Many plastic bottles and tubes are usually not recyclable; therefore, it is always better to go for a glass container option.

Is the product locally made?

It is always better to buy local. Supporting the local community increases job opportunities and boosts the local economy. Many bigger brands make use of factories in third-world countries where workers are paid less than the minimum wage and work in dismal conditions. Products from bigger brands are often also made in bulk, with much of it ending up on the landfill if it is not sold. Local brands produce much less, which make it easier to sell all products and reduce waste.

Is it organic?

It’s not always possible to go completely organic with your skincare products but adding a few to your daily beauty routine is an excellent start. Organic products are made from naturally sourced ingredients, are not tested on animals and do not harm the environment. To view affordable organic products, browse Click’s latest catalogue. They have plenty of natural products for everyday use.

Is it affordable?

Products that are so expensive you have to blow the entire month’s budget are usually not worth it. These prices typically mean you are paying for major importing costs. It is better to go for affordable, local brands that you can support all year.

Buying products from brands that do little for the environment has never been sustainable and it is now more important than ever to make a change and to stop supporting them. Luckily, more brands are changing their ways and many newer brands are offering fantastic eco-friendly and cruelty-free products. However, if you are ever in doubt, it is always best to do some research. Follow the tips in this guide and make sure you do your bit for a healthy, cleaner world in 2020.