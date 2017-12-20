How to stay safe whilst dating

words Alexa Wang

If you’re not familiar with dating, then it can be an intimidating world to venture into. It’s important to note that dating is not the same as it used to be before technology came into play. It has its pros and cons, but more than anything else, the most outstanding feature is that there is so much more exposure, giving you a world of options.

We live in an age that for most, mainly focuses on the physical aspect of dating. There’s no doubt that we need to have great sex and might even have to get a delay spray to help make the experience really stand out. It’s important that we’re always well prepared for a great time. While this can be super exciting, you can’t forget that you have to stay grounded and think of worst-case scenarios as well in order to always be safe. This is why we’ve created a list to help you stay safe as you venture into the crazy world of dating in the current age.

Meet In Crowded Venues

The safest thing to do, especially during the first couple of dates, when you really don’t know much about the person you’re meeting, is to make sure that you always meet in relatively populated places. This way, you have safety in numbers. It would even be better if you meet in a place that you goto frequently so that the servers know you and can keep an eye out for you.

Invest In A Tracking Device

There are so many great innovations when it comes to discrete technology. There are really amazing necklaces and bracelets that double as tracking devices and have hidden emergency buttons on them. This way, if ever caught up in a dangerous scenario or even one that you’re uncomfortable with, all you have to do is hit up your emergency contacts by pressing the button and they’ll be there for you.

Have Fun, Be Prepared

Of course, the whole purpose of dating is to find someone to have a good time with. But the only way you will really be able to have a good time is to have the comfort of knowing that you’re prepared for every kind of scenario. This is why you first need to notify a couple of people of where you’re going and who you’re going out with, and you should also take precautions. Think about investing in pepper spray that fits nicely in your bag and make sure that you have easy access to it.

Dating can be weird and confusing, but we do it mainly to meet new people and perhaps someday, meet the one that we’re going to spend the rest of our lives with. But in order to really enjoy the dating experience without fear or doubt, it’s important that you keep the advice we’ve given here in mind and follow through on it so that you are prepared for any and every scenario possible. Being safe and taking precautions is the best way of going forward because the truth is, you never know!