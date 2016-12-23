Simple low budget ways to update your kitchen

words Al Woods

A kitchen is a place where you spend a lot of your time throughout the day. It’s said that the kitchen is one of the most used rooms in the home, which is why it’s essential to ensure your kitchen is warm, welcoming and functional for you to get the most out of that space.

From dinner parties with friends to sitting back and relaxing with a glass of wine, your kitchen accommodates to a lot more than just a place to cook your meals, so now is the time to give it a little TLC and update the existing decor.







Replace the Handles

If you think about how many times your kitchen cupboard door handles or drawers are used each day, you’ll understand why they’ve begun to look slightly tired and dull. The ironmongery within your kitchen plays a big part in the overall look, as these are the features that complete your kitchen units and add a touch of luxury to the room. If your existing handles or knobs are looking a little worse for wear, then now is the time to invest in some new, shinier handles to help enhance that area of your kitchen. You then need to look at replacing your hinges too, as these can become a little loose and often start to make noises when they become worn and old. Hinges like these are your classic style, nothing that’s going to break the bank but the right quality to ensure your hinges last many years to come.

Change the Lighting

The lighting within your kitchen needs to be bright and fresh to achieve the kind of atmosphere you’re looking for, so you need to ensure your lighting is bright and your bulbs are clean. Old bulbs can result in your lighting becoming dull and lifeless, so it’s always worth checking your bulbs and replacing them if they’ve started to look worn and tired. From under-cabinet lighting to spotlights on the ceiling, you want to create a bright, fresh feel so ensure the bulbs are as bright as they can be to enhance your kitchens overall feel.

Update Faucets

Just like your cupboard handles and pulls, the faucets in your kitchen can become tired too. Whether you have one, two or even three sinks with individual taps for each, over time they will begin to look tired and even rust if not produced to the highest quality. This can affect your kitchens overall look like the sink area will look slightly messy, so updating your faucets will bring a new lease of life to your kitchen. With ranges like these for you to choose from at Victoria Plumbing, you can find the right style and colour to add to your kitchen and switch up the current look.

Purchase a Rug

Whilst the main decor within your kitchen may be complete, you often find that adding features like a stylish rug can really help to bring the room together perfectly and enhance the overall look. From traditional Persian rugs to geometric styles like this, you can choose a rug that will complement your kitchen decor and draw the room together beautifully.