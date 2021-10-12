In a Rut? Here’s How You Can Get Your Creative Juices Flowing

words Alexa Wang

A blinking cursor. A blank canvas. A pile of crumpled paper. We’ve all been there. There’s nothing more frustrating than being stuck in a creative rut. No matter how hard you try to come up with something decent, nothing gets past your own criticism.

Every artist or anyone working in a creative field has experienced a lack of creativity. Maybe you’re not feeling inspired or challenged. The good news is that it’s not forever! Take a look at some ways you can rediscover inspiration and get your creative juices flowing.

Break Out of Routine

Having a daily routine can help you stay grounded and focused. However, doing the same things, again and again, can stifle your creativity. If you are feeling lost, it may be time to break out of your comfortable routine. Do you usually sleep in? You should go on a morning walk and let nature inspire you. Do you usually spend Friday nights by yourself? We suggest inviting your friends over for a game night.

Try Something New

If you have been staring at your screen for days and unable to produce any work, it will help to take a step back. You can reignite your creativity by doing something different. We recommend getting your hands on soap-making supplies and trying making artisan soaps. You don’t have to be great or even good at it.

Trying something new can help you gain a new perspective and approach your work with a fresh mind.

Change Your Surroundings

Just like your routine, looking at the same surroundings can inhibit your creative vision. You can switch things up by redecorating your studio or home office. It’s also a good idea to sign up for an artist retreat where you can interact with other creators and feel inspired.

Rest Your Mind & Body

Being physically or mentally tired can impact your productivity and ability to create. Something as simple as resting for a few days and focusing on your health can do wonders for your creativity.

Discover New Artists

It’s difficult to create content without consuming content. Step out of your bubble and discover new artists. Go to art shows, listen to new music, and browse social media for art that moves you.

Try Journaling

Journaling is an excellent practice, which can help you gain clarity and grow your imagination. Start every morning by writing down a couple of pages in your journal. You don’t necessarily have to jot down creative ideas. Just let your stream of consciousness flow.

Create a Vision Board

From specific hues to silhouettes, gather everything that’s currently catching your eye and put them on a vision board. You can also pin your goals, which can give you just the motivation you were looking for.

Try Meditation

Whether you are a project manager or songwriter, nearly every job out there requires some degree of creativity. If you want to get your mojo back, you should give meditation a try. Meditation has proven to be helpful in enhancing creativity as well as reducing stress. Download guided meditation apps such as Calm or Headspace to be more mindful in your everyday life.

Look at Your Previous Work

You have probably created several pieces of work that you’re proud of. Look at your previous work to remind yourself of your capabilities. Who said we couldn’t be our own inspirations!

Final Words

You may feel frustrated with yourself and your lack of creativity. But it’s important to remember that every artist feels stuck at some point in their career. It’s imperative to be kind to yourself and have faith that you’ll make it to the other side of this temporary block.