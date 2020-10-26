10 Tips to Sleep Better at Night

words Alexa Wang

Many people have problems sleeping at night and this can create many issues for our overall health. Lack of sleep can create issues with a person’s brain functions, activity performances and even your hormones that can affect many of your daily functions.

Problems with sleeping at night seems to get worse as we get older. Sleep is essential for all of us to keep our lifestyles supported and our bodies and mind healthy. There are several things that you can do to help to make sleeping at night easier. Most people do not realize that the lack of sleep can create so many problems with their health. Here are some tips that can help to keep your sleep on track.

Tips for Better Sleep

1. Add Sunlight Every Day to Your Routine.

If you cannot get outside in the sunlight, there are artificial lights that can have a similar effect as sunlight. It has been proven that adding 2 hours of bright light into your daily routine can help to increase your energy and your sleep at night.

2. Do Not Consume Caffeine After 4 PM..

Drinking fluids that contain caffeine after 4 pm for many people will keep them awake and prevent them from getting a good night’s sleep. If you are a coffee drinker, later in the day switch to decaf to help with a better night’s sleep.

3. Do Not Drink Alcohol in The Evenings.

Alcohol will intensify sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and insomnia

4. Exercise Regularly Every Day.

Get at least some exercise every day. This helps to enhance hormones that can help you sleep at night.

5. Keep Your Bedroom Dark.

Make sure your bedroom is peaceful and relaxing and keep it as dark as possible.

6. Set A Routine.

Put yourself on a nightly routine of going to bed about the same time every night. It is also best to get up around the same time every morning. This can help you fall asleep easier.

7. Relax Before Going to Bed.

Take a relaxing shower or bath, settle down with a good book and have a glass of milk. This takes your mind off of life’s stress and helps you to relax so sleep can come easier.

8. Reduce Blue Light.

Many electronics such as laptops and iPads will omit a blue light causing your body to think it is daylight. This keeps many from sleeping at night. To reduce this effect, you can get blue light glasses or sometimes screen protectors to help limit this affect.

9. Do Not Take Long Naps

Taking extended naps during the day will interfere with your ability to get a good night’s sleep. It is ok to take a 30 minute or so power nap as it will help with your energy level to increase and also will refuel your brain power.

10. Know That You Have Supportive Mattress

Having the right mattress that matches and supports your sleeping style and that offers the proper pressure relief where your body needs it, will enhance your good night’s sleep.

Selecting the Right Mattress

There are many different mattresses on the market for you to choose from. There are also a variety of brands that some people prefer. Finding the mattress that gives you the comfort and support that you need, will help you to get a better night’s sleep. Here are just a few quality mattresses that are available.

Casper Hybrid

This is one of the popular mattresses that is made from foam and springs, that offer a quality sleep for many different types of sleepers.

Cover – The cover for this mattress is made from a knit polyester blend. This gives a soft and cozy feeling with a stretch for a comfort as soon as you crawl onto your mattress.

Comfort Layer – This layer has been designed from an aerated foam that has been designed for pressure relief and temperature control. This allows airflow through the layer. Its design offers a slow response to pressure that allows the sleeper to sink slightly giving them the pressure relief to the hip and shoulder areas.

Transition Layer – This layer is designed with a layer of zoned memory foam. This means that the shoulder area has a softer foam than the hip area. The purpose is to allow the shoulders to sink more than the hips so that your spine is kept in a proper alignment for a good night’s sleep.

Base – This layer is designed from a layer of tall pocketed coils. It is then wrapped with a layer of foam that goes all the way to the edge of the bed, giving the sleepers support for the entire mattress. The pocketed coils offer support to the above layers and the sleeper to keep them from sinking all the way into the mattress. The flexibility of the coils offers support where the most pressure is felt helping to keep the sleeper in alignment for comfort.

This mattress offers a medium firmness and would be a good choice for sleepers that sleep on their backs and a combination side sleeper. For someone that sleeps on their side all night, it might be a bit too firm. As for its motion transfer, this mattress does not offer a super control of motion. If you have a partner that is really restless and up and down a lot, this mattress may not be a good choice for you.

Avocado Green Mattress

This mattress is organic certified and is made from a latex material. This is a popular mattress on the market.

Cover – This cover is made from organic cotton and GOTS organic certified wool. This cover offers a quality softness and is breathable to help with temperature control along with a moisture wicking to allow the moisture to dry immediately.

Pillow Top – The pillow top for this mattress is made from GOTS certified Latex. This gives this mattress a quality bounce making it easy for a sleeper to change positions. The latex offers its own cooling properties and helps with temperature control. This layer helps to keep the sleeper on top of the mattress and does not allow them to sink down into it.

Support – This layer is created with tall coils, that are individually wrapped giving them the ability to offer quality support where it is needed the most by the amount of pressure that is applied. The coils are strategically placed in zones that offer the proper support where it is needed the most. This layer makes up the majority of the mattress giving it its support.

This mattress falls into the medium range of firmness. Its bounciness and support ranks among the quality level. This would be a good selection for someone that is a combo sleeper between their back and their side and for someone that is just a back sleeper could feel a lot of pressure relief. With the bounciness of this mattress, the motion transfer will be felt throughout the mattress. This mattress has been rated a quality mattress with a longer life span.

Bear

The Bear is a quality all foam mattress.

Cover – The cover for this mattress is made from Celliant making it soft and cozy.

Comfort – This is a 2-inch section of memory foam infused with a cooling graphite for temperature control. This offers a slow response to pressure giving the sleeper a little sink and pressure relief for the shoulders and hips.

Transition – The next layer is made from a denser layer of polyfoam. This helps to support the above layer and keeps the sleeper from sinking down into the mattress.,

Base – This layer is a 6-inch section of high-density poly foam. This gives the bed its shape and supports the upper two levels.

This mattress offers a firmness that will keep most sleepers on top of the mattress. This mattress would be a great choice for back or stomach sleepers. The motion transfer offers a quality that should work well for a couple even if one is a restless sleeper. This mattress offers support and pressure relief with its foam design even though it is on the firmer side. The graphite will also help to give you a more cooling night’s sleep.

Conclusion

Sleeping better at night is extremely important for all sleepers. According to Orthomattress, having the proper mattress that gives you the support, comfort, and pressure relief that you need can help you to drift off to sleep with ease. Sleep and rest are vital to your overall health both mental and physical. If one of the above mattresses do not work for you, there are many other options that you can choose from. Finding the right mattress can make you feel like you are sleeping on a cloud. As you relax on your new mattress and feel the comfort and support you can drift off to sleep much easier. With your new mattress and following the other tips for a better night’s sleep, hopefully your restless nights will be a thing of the past.