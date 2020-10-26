Useful Holiday Gifts For Men

words Al Woods

Shopping for the men in your life can often seem overwhelming but it doesn’t have to be the cause of a major headache. In fact, finding the perfect gifts for the upcoming holiday season might be a lot easier than you first thought.

From picking out products for the more grizzled guy in your life to choosing a few odds and ends for your favorite style superstar, here are a few useful gift ideas that will make this holiday season that much brighter.

A Beard Comb

If you know someone who constantly deals with facial hair frizz, a beard straightener might be the best gift they’ve ever gotten. Finding the best heated beard comb isn’t that difficult, either. You simply want to choose a comb or beard brush that works with different types of facial hair, has multiple temperature settings or heat settings, and works for longer beards and shorter beards alike. Whether your guy wants a straight beard or some more volume and curls for their facial hair, there are plenty of beard straighteners that can tackle knots, tangles, and wild hair types with ease.

It’s also a plus if you pick a beard straightener or beard brush that comes as part of a grooming kit. This means beard oil, beard balm, and maybe even some conditioner or a blow dryer. Just help them remember that a little bit of oil or balm can go a long way, especially depending on the thickness and general type of beard. However, a beard hair heat tool and some beard oil or balm can add moisture to dry hair and tame an unruly beard. A heat brush is a great accessory for any guy. Plus, at the end of the day, you can even find one that doubles as a bottle opener. It’s a win-win.

A Solid Phone Case

Do you know someone who always buys those lightweight cases and is always shocked that they don’t shield the phone well? The best way to avoid constant phone upgrades is by investing in a robust case that can handle a few falls, bumps, and tumbles. While a good phone case is one of the things every guys should own by age 30, you’ll still want to stick within your ideal price point.

The first thing you should do is find a case that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. If your giftee prefers a carrying clip, get a belt pouch. You can also look for a package that comes with accessories, has texture on the grips, or even matches your guy’s luggage. However, the most important factor is that the case can withstand breakage.

Quality Tools

If your guy doesn’t prefer to groom himself and isn’t much for smartphones, you may want to get him something that will enable his inner handyman. Oftentimes, men make the mistake of purchasing cheap tools in bulk. Then, a year down the road, they’re dismayed to find their tools have either broken or simply no longer work.

While you don’t need to clean out your savings account simply to buy some power tools, it’s a good idea to look at higher-quality tools to find products that are built to last. A power tool with a swivel cord, for example, can provide better results than some cheaper products and will also last a long time. Especially if it’s your first time buying power tools for someone, it’s a good thing to splurge a bit.

The best part of the holiday season is the gift-giving. Whether you’re helping someone with their curly hair beard struggle or you’re purchasing some power tools, just remember that it truly is the thought that counts.