5 Ways to Guarantee You Hire the Best Job Candidate for Your Small Business

words Alexa Wang

If you own a local business, you know that it’s not always easy to hire the top job candidates in your industry. Many people move to cities like Los Angeles and New York to work in a bustling business, and your company is situated far from the excitement of busy city life.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t attract a great candidate to your business. Not everyone wants to move to the big cities, so you can find talented people on your doorstep, too.

Here are five ways to hire the best candidate for the job.

Conduct Background Checks

Whether they’re coming from near or far, you’ll want to know your new hirees like family. Background checks can give you a strong indication of someone’s history and whether they will be a good fit for your company. Even though your business is just starting out, it’s best to invest in background checking from the start, so you have the right people onboard to grow your company.

Conducting a background check may be even more critical if the prospective employee will be working with vulnerable individuals, such as children or the elderly.

Managing background checks can be challenging, so you may want to hire a background verification company to keep track of everything for you. These companies allow you to focus on other aspects of the hiring process, rather than coordinate tedious background checks on your own.

Write an Accurate Job Description

The more accurate your job description is, the more likely the right people will apply. Avoid putting strict requirements on the education level or years of experience if it is not necessary to complete the job. Doing so could dissuade people from applying who may have the perfect disposition for the job, but not quite enough education or experience.

With a clear and precise job description, it’s possible to attract top contenders.

Ask the Right Questions During the Interview

The interview is a fantastic time to get to know your candidates. Use this time wisely to gather lots of information about the applicant. Be sure to ask questions to assess the candidate’s ability to perform the job duties and how they will fit into your company culture.

It is best to find employees who can do their job well and are aligned with the organization’s mission and values. Workers who can do both will be much more likely to have a long and fruitful tenure with your company.

Do Not Rush the Process

Although you may have an excellent experience with the first candidate you interview, play the field a bit. The candidate may live down the street from your business and be enthusiastic, but you might regret offering the job if a stellar application comes in immediately after.

Unless you are on a time crunch, try not to hire the first suitable candidate. Instead, keep interviewing until there are several exceptional options from which you can choose. You can compare each applicant’s pros and cons to end up with the best possible employee.

Ensure You Are Following All Laws and Regulations

There are many laws on both the federal and state level that you must adhere to at all times. If you do not hire often or have not hired in a long time, you must brush up on these rules so that you do not find yourself or your company in legal trouble.

For instance, in Montana, it is illegal to use a lie detector test on applicants or to require a candidate to pay for a mandatory medical examination. If you have never hired people before, it would be helpful to research how your state’s laws may differ from legislation in other states.

Conclusion

While hiring new employees can undoubtedly be stressful, it does not have to be completely overwhelming. If you take your time, trust your gut, and follow all rules and regulations, then the odds are that you will end up with a fabulous new addition to your team.