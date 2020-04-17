How to Improve Your Quality of Sleep

words Al Woods

It is amazing what a good night’s sleep can do for your physical and mental health, yet many people do not get the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep each night and suffer from poor quality sleep.

This could be negatively impacting just about every area of your life, so it is important to find ways to improve your sleep quality and there are many ways to do this.

Try to Find the Cause

First, you should think about why you are not getting quality sleep each night and then address these areas. The most common reasons are:

Going to bed too late/getting up too early

Stress

Too much noise

Too much light

Avoid Using Screens Before Bed

One of the most effective ways to improve your sleep is to stop using any kind of screen 30 minutes before bed. This is because these emit a blue light which can play tricks on the mind, plus using a screen will keeping your mind active and engaged. Instead, try meditating, reading or anything else calming before turning the light off.

Take a Warm Bath

It is hard to fall and stay asleep if you are not tired and/or relaxed when you get into bed. This is why many people find it helpful to have a warm bath with lavender bath salts before hitting the hay so that they can relax, switch off and recover from the day before getting into bed.

Buy Comfortable Nightwear

Having comfortable ladies nightwear to slip into before going to bed can make a huge difference and help you to feel cosy and comfortable when you get into bed. You will begin to associate these pyjamas with sleep and relaxation, which in time will help to improve the quality of your sleep.

Buy a New Mattress/Bedding

If you find that you are tired when you go to bed, you are not stressed and you do not get disturbed in the night, then you might find that it is your actual bed that is to blame. You spend an enormous amount of time in bed and sleep is so important to your physical and mental health, so investing in a high-quality bed, mattress and bedding is worthwhile and could make a big difference to your sleep quality and entire life.

Hopefully, these tips will help to improve your quality of sleep which should, in turn, improve many aspects of your life.