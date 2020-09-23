Why Should You Add Nutritional Yeast To Your Diet

words Al Woods

Are you looking for plant-based alternatives to animal-based cheese? If yes, nutritional yeast is the way to go. These golden-yellow, gluten-free flakes are a form of yeast that comes from the same family as the Brewer’s Yeast. It was once a food known by vegans only. Today, it has gained a mainstream status as more and more people are into plant-based food.

Sprinkling a couple of teaspoons of nutritional yeast onto your favorite soup, pasta, or popcorn adds a cheesy flavor to the food, making it more nutritious. If you haven’t used this amazing plant-based food in your diet yet, below are a few convincing reasons to do so-

Versatile Food

Nutritional yeast is closely related to Brewer’s Yeast though there are a few differences. Both types of dietary supplements are versatile. People often compare nutritional yeast to Parmesan cheese due to its nutty and cheesy flavor.

You can sprinkle the nutritional yeast onto salads, cooked vegetables, soups, etc. In addition, you can also blend it into smoothies or use it as an ingredient in sauces, crackers, or desserts.

Promises Solid Fiber And Proteins

Most plant protein sources are incomplete because they don’t contain all essential amino acids. But, nutritional yeast offers 10 grams of proteins per serving, making it one of the best plant-based options that qualify as a complete protein source.

This means nutritional yeast will help you maintain a healthy muscle tone. Furthermore, this yeast doesn’t skimp on dietary fiber either. Not only will it make you feel fuller, but it also promotes a healthy digestive system.

Nutrient-Rich Addition To Your Diet

While the exact nutrients vary from brand to brand, two tablespoons of nutritional yeast provide you with 40 calories, 20 mg sodium, 1 g carbs, 5 g proteins, and zero fats. Moreover, it provides the much-needed, energy-boosting Vitamin B12 that helps produce red blood cells and keeps you from anemia.

As vitamin B12 is typically found in animal products, like eggs, dairy, fish, meat, etc., vegetarians often fall short. This is where this wonderful nutritional yeast comes in! Just a teaspoon of it for a couple of days will fill the deficiency gap and help you live healthily.

Powerful Source Of Antioxidants

Nutritional yeast contains a high concentration of antioxidants, especially glutathione. It protects the cells against damage and helps cleanse the body of toxins. A sufficient amount of glutathione in your body is essential as you age when the production of antioxidants declines.

Along with antioxidants, nutritional yeast provides the body with key minerals, such as iron, potassium, zinc, etc. The best thing is, it doesn’t contribute to yeast infections or overgrowth.

It Is An MSG-Free Alternative

There is a myth surrounding nutritional yeast that its umami vibe is due to the presence of a synthetic taste-enhancing compound, MSG. However, it isn’t true. The flavor of nutritional yeast is due to the naturally occurring compound called glutamate. Those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease will appreciate nutritional yeast due to its lack of gluten.

Something To Remember:

No doubt, nutritional yeast is a healthy addition to your diet. But it isn’t a magic bullet. You need to understand the difference between sprinkling its flakes or powder on sautéed vegetables, soup and using it as a key ingredient to making mac-and-cheese, which is less healthy.

Also, it contains a good amount of fiber. Thus, it may trigger bloating or gastric issues in sensitive people. Further, if you have an allergy with yeast, this seasoning is a no-go for you. Still, if you want to use it as a part of your diet, it is recommended to talk to your doctor first and know how much nutritional yeast you can use.