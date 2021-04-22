Weight Loss Dieting Symptoms

words Alexa Wang

When you start your diet by adding fruits, veggies and fibres to your meal plan and you ditch the sweets and sugar from it. However, if you suddenly notice that you are suffering from headaches, feeling sleepy and fatigue or maybe experiencing terrible moods, you may confuse yourself and question why you feel that way and should not eating healthier make you feel better? You do not have to worry. it is normal and it is one of your weight-loss stages; of course, there is an explanation for it.

– Why You Feel Several Symptoms While You Do Healthy Diet

An article written by Dr. Stanley S. Bass, ND, DC, Ph.C. stated that perhaps the prior misunderstanding in the nutrition field is many people fail to understand and interpret the symptoms and change which follow the starting of a better nutritional program. An incredible occurrence develops when people improve the quality of the meal they consume. When the meal you eat is of better quality than the tissues that your body is made, your body will throw away the worse quality tissues to make room for the better quality material to build a healthier tissue. Through this regeneration process, the focus is on dismantling and wiping out the worse quality tissue, this process will last about 10 days to several weeks depending on your body to adapt. The vibrant energy frequently discovered in the external part of the body such as the muscle and skin, devolves to vital internal organs and begins to reconstruct itself. This movement of energy will make you feel to have less energy in the muscles, which your brain may interpret as weakness and fatigue. While you are in this stage, you may feel the need to rest and sleep more, it happens because it is crucial to keep away stimulants of any type which will abort and mess up the regenerative process. And please keep in mind, when you feel tired, fatigued or sleepy while you start your new healthy eating habit, your body is not getting weaker, it is solely using the energies to do more of an essential internal process rather than external work which involves muscle movements. If you patiently and diligently follow your healthy diet, you will feel fresher and more energy after the regeneration process.

By consuming better quality food, your body starts a process called ‘retracting’. The first focus is to wipe out the waste and toxins stored in the tissues. Nevertheless, this process creates symptoms which are often misinterpreted by the public. For instance, if you stop drinking a coffee or chocolate and experience headaches and a general drawback. Your body starts throwing away toxins, which is caffeine or theobromine, by removing them from the tissues and transporting them through the bloodstream. But, before toxins pass through elimination, it is registered in our consciousness as pain such as headache. The same toxins also stimulate your heart to beat more rapidly, thus producing the feeling of excitement. The drawback happens because of the slower action of the heart that produces a depressed mental state.

The symptoms you experienced during the retracting process are part of the healing process in your body. They are not deficiencies. And please do not treat them with stimulants or drugs. These symptoms are useful even though they feel unpleasant at the moment. Do not try to cure the cure. The symptoms will differ according to the material being thrown away, the condition of the organs involved in the elimination, and the amount of energy used. The symptoms may include: headaches, fatigue/sluggishness, fever/chills, nervousness, colds, irritability, depression, constipation, frequent urination, diarrhoea, etc. These symptoms will be lighter and pass more quickly if you have more rest and sleep. You have to understand that your body is becoming healthier by wiping out waste and toxins. If the waste or toxins are trapped in the tissue, it may develop an illness and disease and make you suffer greater pain. In the end, do not expect to improve your diet and feel better and better every single day. The body is cyclical in nature. For example, you may start to consume a high-quality meal and begin to feel better. And after some time, you may experience some symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea. After several days you will feel even better again and all goes well for a while. Then, you will develop a cold and chills, or you may also lose your appetite. Even if you do not consume drugs, you may recover from these symptoms and you feel great again. This circle will continue for some time until you break out into a rash. The rash flares up and then disappears. And suddenly, without you knowing you may feel better than you have felt in years. As the body becomes healthier, each reaction becomes milder and shorter in duration followed by longer and longer periods of feeling better than ever before, until you reach a level of the plateau of vibrant health.

– Other Reasons Why You Have the Symptom during Diet

When people diet, they usually restrict their calories intake. Many lessen their calorie intake to a level that will begin affecting their overall health in various means. Even when you want to lose some pounds, it is greatly essential to add calories and nutrients to your diet meal plan. It is common for people who try to lose weight to have frequent headaches due to insufficient calorie consumption. But most people fail to determine the exact cause of headache in this case. There is a relation between low-calorie consumption and your frequent headache according to Priyanka Agarwal who is a dietician at Max Hospital, while you are on diet, you have to consume fewer calories than your body burns. However, if you are not obtaining the correct types of nutrition, you may feel fatigued and have headaches and dizziness due to various reasons.

The first reason may be because you consume fewer calories than your body needs. When your calories intake is insufficient or unbalanced, you may experience electrolyte imbalance in your body. In this case, there will be inappropriate levels of sodium and potassium within your body which may lead to headache, cold, dizziness, etc more often.

The meal or food you consume also provides your body with water. Therefore, while you are restricting your food consumption, your total body water levels also decrease. It further will lead you to dehydration and dehydration may cause fatigue, headache and any other symptoms. So please you have to always drink plenty of fluids while you follow a restrictive diet plan.

In several cases, long hours of skipping or fasting meals may support low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia). When you are in this condition, you may face headache, tiredness and dizziness. Therefore, if you want to prevent low blood sugar levels, you have to enjoy small but frequent meals. This eating habit will help you lose weight and avoid headaches. Moreover, adding enough protein to your meal plan will help you keep your belly feeling full longer.

Intermittent fasting is generally applied these days for losing weight. This diet usually requires skipping meals or fasting for 12-14 hours but it is not suitable for everyone as each body has its own requirements. In some cases, due to long hours of fasting blood pressure numbers may fall and make you feel headaches as well.

According to ndtv.com, If you want to have your body goals, it is always better for you to follow a healthy balanced diet. Please also try to include more and more liquids in your meal plan for weight loss and focus on macro-micro nutrients.

– Diet Symptoms You May Feel During Ketosis Diet

The ketosis diet is popular nowadays, it is an effective way to lose weight and improve your health but when you follow it correctly. This low-carb, high-fat diet will raise ketone levels and provide a new fuel source for your cells, it may cause many unique health benefits for your body. During a ketogenic diet, your body will undergo many biological adjustments, such as a reduction in insulin level and increasing fat decay. When you are in this stage, your liver may begin to produce high numbers of ketones to provide energy for your brain. However, it may often be hard to differ whether you are in ketosis or not. This article will tell you several common signs and symptoms of ketosis, both positive and negative.

Bad Breath

Many people who do ketosis diet report that they have bad breath once they reach full ketosis. In fact, it is a general symptom of ketosis. Most people on ketogenic diets and similar diets such as the Atkins diet, report that their breath takes on fruity smell. This is happening because ketone levels are elevated. The certain culprit is acetone, a type of ketone which exits the body through your urine and breath. While this sign may be not good for your social life, bad breath is a positive symptom for your diet. To prevent bad breath, many ketogenic dieters brush their teeth more often or chew sugar free gum. If you are using gum or other sugar-free drink, please check the product tag for carbs. Because it may increase your blood levels and decrease your ketone level.

Appetite Suppression

Another sign of ketosis diet is, your hunger will decrease, as per Healthline. The reason for it is still being investigated. But, several studies said that your appetite is decreased, maybe because during the ketosis diet your protein and vegetable intake increase, along with changes to your body’s hunger hormones. Moreover, the ketones themselves may also have an impact on your brain to reduce your appetite.

Short Term Fatigue

For you who just started a ketogenic diet, you may have side effects which include weakness and fatigue. These side effects frequently cause most people to stop the diet before they get into full ketosis and gain many of the long-term benefits. It is natural to have this kind of symptoms. After a long time your body runs on a carb-heavy fuel system, your body is forced to adapt to a different system during a ketogenic diet. As a matter of fact, this adaptation does not happen overnight, it commonly requires a week or more before you are full of ketosis. To prevent fatigue during this adaptation, you may consume electrolyte supplements. The electrolytes are often lost because of rapid reduction in your body’s water content and the elimination of processed food that may contain added salt. When you consume this supplement, try to get 1000 mg potassium and 300 mg of magnesium each day.

Short Term of Decreased in Performance

As mentioned above, by reducing carbs intake may lead you to general tiredness at first and it may include an initial decrease in exercise performance. It happens because the glycogen stores in your muscle are decreasing which supply the main and most efficient fuel source for all forms of high-intensity workout. But it is only at the beginning, and after several weeks, many ketogenic dieters report that their performance returns to normal. In specific kinds of ultra-endurance sports or events, a ketogenic diet could even be more beneficial. Moreover, there are more benefits, mainly an increased ability to burn more fat during exercise. One famous study stated that athletes who experienced a ketogenic diet burn as much as 230 percent more fat when they are working out, compared to other athletes who were not following this diet. While a ketogenic diet unlikely can maximize performance of athletes, once you become fat-adapted it should be sufficient for common exercise and recreational sports.

Digestive Issues

A ketogenic diet commonly implicates a major change in the types of foods you consume. Constipation, diarrhea and other digestive issues are general symptoms in the beginning. Some of these issues should disappear after the adaptation period, but it may be essential to be aware of different foods which may be causing digestive issues. Moreover, please make sure to consume plenty of healthy low-carb vegetables that are low in carbs but contain plenty of fiber. And please keep in mind, do not make the mistake in making your meal to lack diversity, it may increase your risk of digestive issues and nutrient deficiencies. For helping you to prepare your meal plan, you may check out 16 foods to eat during a ketogenic diet.