Advantages of Organic Beauty Products and Cosmetics

We live in an age of industrial and chemical production, where the cost of many goods decreases due to the development of cheap synthetic analogues of their constituents.

At the same time, some experts believe that because of this, every day, a colossal amount of toxins and chemical poisons enter our body with food, cosmetics, and even clothes. They can accumulate and provoke serious diseases, sometimes even chronic and incurable ones.

Organic cosmetics are actively gaining popularity in modern life due to their unique properties that can make our life healthier. Today, the world’s leading cosmetics manufacturers produce natural makeup, sulphate-free, and natural shampoos, cosmetics without parabens, harmful chemical additives, SLS, and synthetic fragrances. Thus, for example, you can find more than 100 brands of environmentally friendly products for the entire family on https://www.alyaka.com.

Let’s take a look at why natural and organic cosmetics are better than conventional ones.

Defining Organic

Organic skin care products and natural cosmetics contain herbs, oils, and extracts produced without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified ingredients. Well-known ingredients to be avoided are parabens and SLS. Natural cosmetic products often have a quality mark; the best known are BDIH and ECOCERT. It is also important to distinguish the term “natural” on products, as this may already be mentioned while the product contains only 0.01% natural ingredients.

The ultimate benefit of choosing natural and organic alternatives is that they effectively provide long-lasting health to our skin. Organic cosmetics usually contain much higher levels of natural nutrients contained in essential vitamins and minerals. Organic foods also provide essential secondary metabolites such as phytonutrients, flavonoids, and polyphenols. Cosmetics derived directly from these foods can provide numerous health benefits.

Respecting the Environment

Besides the fact that organic or natural cosmetics are much better for you, it is also much better for the environment. Nature is less affected, and no pesticides are released into the environment. It is, of course, better for yourself because it is often much gentler on your skin. Your skin can absorb many substances that enter your body, including chemicals in the products you use. These chemicals also end up in your shower drain, for example, and thus the environment is again burdened. Many petrochemicals such as triclosan are not degradable in the environment. Natural products are often biodegradable.

No Harmful Substances

Non-organic products often contain harmful substances such as mineral oil, paraffin, parabens, artificial colours, fragrances (perfume), SLS, silicones, propylene glycol, and PEGs or phthalates. These substances can end up in your blood or have a hormone-disrupting effect when they become lodged in your fat (especially BPAs). The skin of some people reacts strongly to such substances, and they suffer from eczema and irritations, for example.

According to studies, the average woman comes into contact with over 500 chemicals daily from all the products she uses. Parabens are a preservative and are used in almost 99% of regular care products. A so-called paraffin addiction can also develop. This substance comes from petroleum and seals the skin completely so that no waste products can be removed, and no oxygen can reach the skin. Also, your skin loses the ability to produce fats, making it “addicted” to the paraffin product. Organic cosmetics don’t contain harmful substances which makes it safe to use for almost every skin type.

Choose Natural

By choosing natural or organic products for ourselves and our family members’ daily care, we can reduce the number of harmful ingredients and maintain our health. After all, cosmetics: toothpaste, creams, shampoos, deodorants – are our daily companions, and the choice of high-quality and harmless products directly affects our health.

Organic cosmetics gives a more lasting effect. It aims not at a second solution to a problem or its temporary disguise, but a comprehensive recovery and activation of the body’s natural processes. Its action primarily aims to normalize biological processes, harmonious replenishment of ingredients close to our body and maintaining health, whether skin, hair, or nails. When all our internal processes work correctly and thoroughly, we shine with beauty and health.

Organic cosmetics do not damage our bodies, which means they are safer. Natural cosmetic products are less likely than chemical ones to cause irritation, dryness, dehydration, flaking, and do not provoke diseases, as products with a chemical composition can. For example, scientific evidence shows that some chemical cosmetics components are prone to choking, shortness of breath, asthma, burns, and allergic reactions of the skin, respiratory tract, and cornea.

Organic cosmetics are similar in molecular composition to our skin and, accordingly, are more quickly and easily perceived by our body as related cells, and give faster and stronger results. So, by choosing organic products, and especially, cosmetics, you make a choice in favour of the well-being of yourself and your family.