Be Fit And Strong: Go-To Exercises For Legs

words Alexa Wang

When it comes to getting fit and strong, the legs are a critical part of the body that should not be ignored. We will discuss some of the best exercises for toning and strengthening the legs. From squats to lunges to calf raises, these exercises are sure to help you achieve your fitness goals!

Romanian Deadlifts

One of the best exercises for toning and strengthening the legs is the Romanian deadlift. This exercise works the entire posterior chain, including the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell in front of you. Bend at the hips and lower the barbell down your shins until you reach mid-shin level. From here, drive your hips forward and stand up tall, keeping the bar close to your body as you do so. Reverse the movement and repeat for 8-10 reps. This exercise will give you more lower body stability and strength. Additionally, Romanian deadlifts are good because they don’t place as much stress on the knees as traditional deadlifts do.

Lunges

Lunges are another great exercise for toning and strengthening the legs. This exercise works the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. To perform a lunge, start by standing with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips. Step forward with one leg and lower your body until both legs are bent at 90-degree angles. Be sure to keep your front knee over your ankle and your back knee pointing straight down toward the ground. From here, push off of your front foot and return to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg and continue alternating sides for 8-10 reps per side.

Calf Raises

Calf raises are an effective exercise for strengthening the calves. Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart and holding a weight in your left hand (optional). Raise up onto your toes, then lower your heels back down below the level of your toes so that you feel a stretch in your calves. From here, raise onto your toes again and hold for a second before lowering back down. Repeat for 8-10 reps, then switch sides and repeat with the other leg.

Squats

Squats are one of the best exercises for toning and strengthening the legs. This exercise works the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core. Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart and your hands at shoulder level. Lower your body down into a squat position, making sure to keep your knees over your ankles and your chest up tall. Return to the starting position and repeat for 8-10 reps. As you get stronger, you can add weight by holding a barbell across your shoulders or holding a dumbbell in each hand. For example, try doing 12 reps of squats with just your bodyweight, then add weight and do 8-10 reps.

Bulgarian Split-Squat

The Bulgarian split squat is a great exercise for toning and strengthening the legs, specifically the quads and glutes. This exercise can be done with or without weight. To perform the Bulgarian split-squat, start by standing in front of a bench with your feet hip-width apart. Place your left foot on the bench behind you and lower your body down into a lunge position, making sure to keep your chest up tall and your front knee over your ankle. Return to the starting position and repeat for 8-10 reps before switching sides and repeating with the other leg.

Safety Measures When Doing Compound Leg Exercises

When doing any type of compound leg exercise, it’s important to use proper form. This will help prevent injuries and ensure that you are getting the most out of the exercise. Here are some general tips for doing compound leg exercises safely:

Make sure to warm up before doing any type of exercise, including leg exercises. A good way to warm up is to do 5-10 minutes of light cardio followed by some dynamic stretching.

Use proper form and technique when performing any exercise. This means avoiding excessive arching in the lower back and keeping your knees over your ankles when squatting or lunging.

Don’t lift too much weight at first. Start with a lighter weight and gradually increase the amount of weight you are lifting as you get stronger.

Use a spotter when lifting heavyweights. This will help you avoid injury and ensure that you are using the proper form.

Don’t forget to cool down after your workout. A good way to cool down is to do 5-10 minutes of light cardio followed by static stretching.

These exercises work multiple muscles in the legs, including the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. When doing any type of exercise, it’s important to use proper form and technique to avoid injuries. Remember to warm up before your workout and cool down afterward. These exercises are sure to help you tone and strengthen your legs.