The most interesting cultural sights of Paris

words Al Woods

Paris, France is the most glamorous city in all of Europe and is one of the holiday destinations that everyone wants to visit. Paris, located in the northern region of France, is full of Michelin-starred restaurants where you can sample gourmet dishes full of flavor and indulge in the luxury of shopping for luxury designer brands.

Also, walking through the streets as if it were a city of art, you can feel the artistic atmosphere that encourages free-spirited artists to show their talents to the fullest. Thus, a trip to Paris, the center of culture and art, is a way to create memories that will last a lifetime. Only in Paris you can see such historical sights. And in this article we will talk about such places. But if you do not want to plan your trip on your own, you can take a free tour in Paris.

Center Georges Pompidou

In this place you can see and enjoy:

Historic Atelier Brancusi.

Outstanding collection.

Tools and workbenches used to create sculptures.

You can take a tour of the library of Kandinsky, the founder of abstractionism in the style of modern industrial art.

Documents and records related to French art.

And, of course, the headquarters of French contemporary art and historical literature.

Louvre Museum

After the Eiffel Tower, one of the most popular attractions in Paris is undoubtedly the Louvre. If you are an art lover or a traveler who loves museums, this place is a must visit. When you enter the Louvre, home to some of the world’s most outstanding works of art, the first thing that catches your eye is the iconic pyramid structure. If you go to the Louvre, you will see famous portraits:

Mona Lisa

maiden of the rocks

Venus de Milo

Portrait of Louis XIV, Sun King

Coronation of Napoleon

Sacre-Coeur Basilica

If you are a Catholic or interested in ecclesiastical architecture, the Sacré Coeur is one of the most beloved sights in Paris. Pure white marble and huge scale give visitors an unforgettable experience. It is located on top of the Montmartre hill, so the dome offers a panoramic view of Paris. A lush green lawn, opened to the public in 1914, stands between a beautiful courtyard and a majestic park. Even if you’re not a Catholic, it’s worth a visit, so if you’re visiting Montmartre, you should definitely stop by.

Notre-Dame Cathedral

If you visit the Notre Dame Cathedral in the center of Paris, immerse yourself in the old history of Paris and attend mass, as the locals did centuries ago. It was first opened to the public in 1260 and has French Late Gothic elements. The intricate yet exquisite stained-glass windows and towering towers and spiers that reach into the sky exude awe-inspiring beauty.

We hope you will love Paris even more now. We have described only a few sights of this beautiful city, but they are already enough to understand the atmosphere. Therefore, we wish you a great time in Paris!