Expert Tips for Dealing With Acne Problems

words Alexa Wang

Skin problems are always hard to deal with. Learning how to take good care of our skin is essential since it is the largest organ in our bodies. Acne, specifically, can be too much of a dreadful issue to deal with. Acne does not only affect our external appearance, but it often results in feelings of insecurity and reduced self-esteem.

Before we begin diving into ways of dealing with acne problems, the important thing to note is that acne is merely a medical condition that can be managed with the right steps and a bullet-proof skincare routine. If you want some inside tips from beauty experts, then keep on scrolling.

Building the Right Regimen

Finding the right skincare routine that suits your skin is a trial and error process; however, it should never be done randomly. Make sure to start by defining your skin type and problems. The majority of people who have acne problems have oily skin because increased sebum and facial oils are the number one cause of acne. You want to get a designated face cleanser for oily skin that will thoroughly clean your face without stripping it from oils.

There is a misconception that oily skin doesn’t need moisturizing or hydrating. On the contrary, to reduce sebum production, one must constantly hydrate and use a light moisturizer to ensure their skin will not try to compensate by producing more oil. After cleansing, hydrating, and moisturizing your skin, spot treatment should be applied at least twice a day, each day, to control your acne.

Breaking Out or Purging?

You might fall under the wrong impression that you are dealing with adult acne when your skin suddenly starts breaking out. However, this is not always the case. Sometimes learning about the difference between breakout of acne and purging resulting from a new product is all you need to solve the problem. Whenever you start using a new product, even those that come with big claims and many promises, your skin requires some time to adjust to the new product. One of the biggest telling signs that you are dealing with a purging situation is noticing that your skin is getting worse rather than clearing up, shortly after using a new product.

Most of the time, purging is not alarming nor an indication that you should stop using this new product. Some high-quality, effective products also cause purging due to how invasive they can be on the skin. To avoid this problem, make sure to introduce new products into your regimen slowly. The idea is to prepare your skin by wearing the product only for an hour for the first few days before officially using it.

Avoid Invasive Scrubs and Exfoliating Brushes

Under any circumstances, when you are dealing with many pimples, the last thing you want to do is use any harsh products. Physical scrubs, generally, should be avoided. Many studies have proven that regardless of how smooth or small the granules are, they can still cause microtears in the skin, which lead to premature wrinkles and large-looking pores. Anyone, especially people suffering from acne, should steer clear from using such abrasive products on the skin. For the same reason, exfoliating brushes are never recommended for the face.

Dig Deeper

The reason behind acne, most of the time, is internal. You are what you eat. If your diet consists of junk food and sugary drinks, it will definitely show on your face. Some people who won the genetic lottery might eat whatever they want and still maintain perfectly healthy skin. However, this is not normally the case.

Therefore, eating healthily, drinking the recommended amount of water, and steering clear from junk and fatty foods is the first step in the road of skin treatment. Many studies have proven that chocolate, sugar-packed foods, and snacks can make your acne situation much worse.

The main problem people suffer from when it comes to acne is the vicious cycle it traps you in. Acne is stressful, and stress might worsen your acne; this is why it is essential to pay attention to the acne’s negative emotional impact to stop it from affecting how you feel about yourself. Ensuring that you eat healthily and drink enough water are the cornerstones of any treatment. Further, make sure that you dedicate some time to studying your skin and learning more about it to develop a suitable skincare routine that will solve all your skin issues. If none of these methods work for you, it’s best to reach out to your dermatologist.