Sleep Hacks That Actually Work

words Alexa Wang

Sleeping is an extremely important part of our lives, both for the fact that our well-being and ability to perform daily tasks as well as because it heavily impacts how much we can enjoy everything that we do while we are awake.

That being said though, many people, at least at some point in their lives, experience problems when it comes to sleeping well. Regardless if they stem from emotional turmoil, health issues, or because of the stressful lives that we live in today’s era, the impact of trouble with sleeping is never good – we get irritated, more stressed, and sometimes, it can even result in a health problem.

All of these are the reasons why there are so many different tactics for better sleep, which can range from obvious ones to some that are downright weird. So, if you are done with all the hacks that don’t work and are ready to find out about some that are actually helpful, be sure to stick around because that’s what we are going to talk about in this article.

The 4-7-8 Breathing Method

You have undoubtedly heard about different breathing exercises, and many studies have shown over and over how well these exercises perform when it comes to reducing anxiety, and even when it comes to bettering your overall health. So, what is the 4-7-8 breathing method exactly?

What is this method exactly?

This method is useful as a way of calming down the body and re-focusing oneself in general. It can also help you a lot in pretty much any overwhelming situation, such as anxiety and being unable to fall asleep. When it comes to using the 478 breathing technique for sleep, the basic idea is to stop racing thoughts and slow your breathing, which is ultimately going to result in you getting more restful sleep quicker. Overall, it’s worth trying, and it’s one of the best hacks on this list.

How does it work?

The first thing that you should do is to take a big exhale. This exhale is followed by inhaling deeply through your nose for 4 seconds, after which you need to hold your breath for 7 seconds. After that, you are going to exhale through your mouth for 8 seconds. When that’s done, you have completed the first cycle – pause for a second, inhale again, and begin the cycle over. For the best efficiency, be sure to do this cycle 4 times in total.

Investing in What You Sleep on Is Important

Here’s the thing, there is barely any part of your home that is more important than your bedroom. Your sleep is heavily affected by, first of all, your bed – more specifically, your mattress and your pillow. So, if there is anything worth investing in, that should be those things. If your mattress has over 7 years, experts advise that you start looking for a new one. If your bed is no good, not only is it going to be uncomfortable, but it can also result in a lack of sleep and pain in various parts of your body.

Naps Aren’t All That Helpful After All

Now, don’t get us wrong – in some cases, all you need to get through the day is a quick power nap. But making a habit of napping is what’s the problem, especially if you tend to nap for a lot more than around 30 minutes. The thing is, studies have shown that those who nap for more than 2 hours or who nap between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. have pretty much the poorest quality of nighttime sleep, and you surely want to avoid that.

Paradoxical Intention

Sometimes, trying as hard as possible to fall asleep can have a negative effect on the whole situation, just making you more anxious about the process. So, perhaps all you need is a good psychological trick. While it is a mouthful paradoxical intention, it’s actually very simple.

Basically, this technique consists of focusing on staying awake instead of doing everything that you can to fall asleep faster. So, instead of forcing yourself to lay in bed with closed eyes, turn on some music and try to read a book. The probability is high that you will start feeling a lot more tired pretty soon.

In the end, it all comes down to addressing the root of your sleeping issues, instead of just aimlessly trying out everything that there is out there. In any case, being vigilant, patient, and introspective is always going to help when it comes to finding out the best solution that’s right for you. Good luck, and sleep well!