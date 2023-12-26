You can tell a lot about a city by the way its people eat, and, in New York, that means standing elbow to elbow with strangers at a crowded stall, waiting for someone to hand you something messy and delicious wrapped in paper.

Food markets in urban life

Long before supermarkets took over, people bought their fruit and veg from someone they knew by name. That tradition still runs through cities worldwide, especially New York. Smorgasburg draws thousands of visitors every weekend, but it also serves a practical purpose for residents.

You’ll find office workers picking up a quick taco at lunchtime and families stocking up on seasonal produce from regional farms.

New York’s iconic markets

Chelsea Market sits inside a former Nabisco factory in the Meatpacking District, and it’s worth visiting for the building alone. Inside, vendors sell everything from fresh lobster rolls at The Lobster Place to handmade pasta at Buon’ Italia. The whole place feels busy and a bit chaotic, which is part of the appeal.

Over in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg runs as an open-air weekend market with over 100 food vendors. You might try a Filipino ube ice cream sandwich at one stall and then grab Jamaican jerk chicken from the next. For something more traditional, the Union Square Greenmarket has been running since 1976 and focuses on regional produce.

If you want to sit down for a full meal between market visits, the city has no shortage of options. The Telegraph’s guide to the best restaurants in New York is a good place to start.

What the food tells you about New York

At Essex Market on the Lower East Side, you’ll find vendors whose families have been selling there for generations, alongside Jewish delis and Dominican lunch counters. The food reflects who actually lives in these neighbourhoods, and that helps you understand the place far better than any guidebook could. In fact, New York’s immigrant communities have shaped the city’s food scene for well over a century, and the markets are where you can still see that influence playing out in real time

If you’re planning a New York city break and want to go beyond the obvious sightseeing, spend a morning at one of these markets. You’ll pick up more about the city’s character in a couple of hours than a double-decker bus tour could ever give you.

Bringing the experience home

A jar of locally made hot sauce from Smorgasburg or a bag of spice blends from Chelsea Market gives you something that actually transports you back to the trip every time you cook. Most stallholders love talking about their products and will happily tell you how to use them. Even noting down the ingredients in a dish you enjoyed means you’ve got something tangible to take away, which beats a fridge magnet every time.

words Al Woods