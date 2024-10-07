Garage Door Care 101: How to Keep Yours Running Smoothly

words Al Woods

Your garage door is probably one of the hardest-working parts of your home. It opens and closes countless times a year, keeping your car safe and securing everything else you store inside. But when was the last time you gave it some TLC? Garage door maintenance might not be the first thing on your to-do list, but with a bit of care, you can keep yours running smoothly for years to come.

Don’t Neglect Garage Door Care

In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about taking care of your garage door. From simple maintenance checks to tips on when to call in the pros, we’ve got you covered. Before we dive in, we recommend reading why neglecting garage door care can cost you more, explained by Kings Garage Doors, as this will give you some great insight into why the tips below are so important.

1. Keep It Clean

Let’s start with the basics—a clean garage door is a happy garage door. Dirt, grime, and debris can build up over time, which may cause unnecessary wear and tear on the moving parts.

Washing the Door Panels : Use a mild detergent and water to wash your garage door at least twice a year. This prevents rust, especially if you live in an area with a lot of rain or snow.

: Use a mild detergent and water to wash your garage door at least twice a year. This prevents rust, especially if you live in an area with a lot of rain or snow. Clearing the Tracks : Make sure the tracks on both sides of the door are free of any dirt or obstructions. This is crucial for smooth movement.

: Make sure the tracks on both sides of the door are free of any dirt or obstructions. This is crucial for smooth movement. Inspecting Weather Stripping: The weather stripping at the bottom of your door keeps drafts and water out. Check it periodically for any cracks or wear, and replace it if necessary.

2. Lubricate Moving Parts

Garage doors have lots of moving parts, and keeping them well-lubricated is one of the easiest ways to keep things running smoothly. You don’t need anything fancy—a can of silicone-based lubricant will do the trick.

Hinges, Springs, and Rollers : Apply lubricant to these parts every six months. It helps reduce noise and ensures that your door opens and closes effortlessly.

: Apply lubricant to these parts every six months. It helps reduce noise and ensures that your door opens and closes effortlessly. Tracks : Avoid lubricating the tracks directly, as this can attract more dirt. Instead, make sure they are clean and free of debris.

: Avoid lubricating the tracks directly, as this can attract more dirt. Instead, make sure they are clean and free of debris. Locks: If your garage door has a manual lock, give it a quick spray to prevent sticking.

3. Tighten Up Hardware

Think about how often your garage door moves up and down. Over time, the vibration from daily use can loosen the bolts and screws that hold everything in place. Grab a wrench and a screwdriver and give the hardware a once-over every few months.

Check Bolts and Brackets

Pay special attention to the brackets that hold the door tracks and the bolts connecting the parts of the door itself.

Roller Brackets

Tighten any loose roller brackets, but be careful not to mess with any parts connected to the door’s spring system—those are best left to a professional.

4. Test the Balance

An imbalanced garage door can cause a lot of issues down the line, including excessive wear on the opener. Here’s how you can easily check if your door is balanced:

Disconnect the Opener

First, disconnect the automatic opener by pulling the release handle (usually a red cord).

Lift the Door Manually

Lift the door about halfway up and let go. If it stays in place, your door is well-balanced. If it moves up or down, it might be time to call a professional to adjust the springs.

Keeping your garage door balanced not only keeps it in good shape but also extends the life of your automatic opener, saving you money in the long run.

5. Test the Auto-Reverse Feature

Garage doors come with a built-in safety feature—the auto-reverse function—which helps prevent accidents. Testing this feature regularly is a must, especially if you have kids or pets.

Here’s how to test it:

Block the Path

Place a piece of wood or a similar object in the door’s path and try closing the door. It should reverse immediately after making contact with the object.

Test Sensors

Many garage doors also have photoelectric sensors along the bottom tracks. Close the door and wave your foot in front of the sensor—it should reverse if the sensors are functioning properly. If it doesn’t, clean the sensors and try again. If that still doesn’t work, it’s time to get some help.

6. Listen for Unusual Noises

Ever notice strange sounds coming from your garage door? Don’t ignore them—they could be telling you that something’s wrong.

Grinding or Squeaking

This often means that a part needs lubrication or that some bolts are loose.

Banging or Rattling

This could indicate that a part is coming loose or the door is out of alignment.

It’s a good idea to listen to your garage door each time you open or close it. The sooner you catch an issue, the easier it will be to fix.

7. Keep an Eye on the Springs

Garage door springs are under a lot of tension, and they’re probably the most critical part of your system. If they break, your door may become impossible to lift. Inspect them every so often for rust, gaps, or other signs of wear.

Warning Signs

If your door seems to be opening more slowly than usual, or if you hear a loud bang from your garage, it’s possible a spring has broken. If you suspect a problem, do not try to fix the springs yourself—they’re dangerous and require professional attention.

8. When to Call in the Pros

There’s a lot you can do yourself when it comes to garage door maintenance, but some things are best left to professionals. Here’s when you should consider making that call:

Broken Springs or Cables : These parts are under high tension, and handling them without proper tools or training is extremely dangerous.

: These parts are under high tension, and handling them without proper tools or training is extremely dangerous. Persistent Problems : If your door continues to make strange noises or isn’t working properly despite your best efforts, a professional can diagnose the problem and fix it before it gets worse.

: If your door continues to make strange noises or isn’t working properly despite your best efforts, a professional can diagnose the problem and fix it before it gets worse. Annual Tune-Up: Even if everything seems fine, having a professional inspect and tune up your garage door once a year can help catch issues before they turn into expensive repairs.

Keep It Running Like New

Garage door maintenance doesn’t have to be a huge hassle. With a little bit of effort every now and then, you can keep everything running smoothly and avoid costly repairs down the line. Just remember: keep it clean, lubricate the moving parts, and pay attention to any changes in how your door operates.

Your garage door works hard for you—give it the attention it deserves, and it’ll keep working hard for years to come.