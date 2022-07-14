Giving Back to Your Employees After a Busy Year

words Al Woods

We’re over halfway through the year now and things have been busier than ever for your company. Although it may seem like a long time before you can relax and put your feet up at the end of the year, now is the time to start thinking about how you can thank your employees for their hard work. When it comes to giving your employees something special after a busy period of work, you need to think outside the box and consider what they would appreciate. Here are a handful of ideas to get you started!

Consider Giving Thoughtful Gifts

At the end of the year it’s highly likely that you will celebrate the holiday season with your team. Whether you go out for a lovely meal or treat them to a round of drinks at a local bar, it’s always good to let off some steam and show them your appreciation for their hard work this year. As well as hosting a small event for your team, you may also want to consider corporate Christmas gifts for 2022. Finding a quick and simple way to organize the perfect gifts for your team will go a long way in the future. After receiving their personal gift, they will feel ready to come back in the New Year with fresh ideas and a whole load of motivation.

Offer More Time Off

If your team has been working around the clock to meet important deadlines, then now is the ideal time to offer them some well deserved time off. Instead of paying for overtime, you may want to consider reimbursing their annual leave or offering them time in lieu so that they can rest and recover after long stints of work.

Consider Pay Rises and Career Progression

When someone on your team goes above and beyond in their role, it’s important to offer them career progression options for the future. Considering them for a managerial role or even a small pay rise could help to keep them motivated for another busy year ahead. Although pay rises may not always be easy to negotiate, it can be well worth it if you feel a certain employee deserves the recognition.

Listen to Their Needs

When you take the time to listen to the needs of your employees you will soon find that everything becomes much clearer from your point of view as a manager. Listening to the preferences, needs and desires of your team is sometimes even more valuable than offering financial bonuses.

Getting to the end of a big project or a particularly busy year is something that should always be acknowledged by you as the business owner. Showing your gratitude and thanks to your team of hard-working employees won’t go unnoticed, and will certainly help to improve motivation levels once the busy period is over. Hopefully, the ideas mentioned above will give you everything you need to find the perfect reward for your dedicated team members this year!

Image from Pexels – CC0 Licence