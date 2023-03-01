Hidden gems to visit this Easter

words Al Woods

Photo by Gus G on Unsplash

Spring is here! As we bid farewell to the chilly winter days, we’re looking ahead to what’s in store.

The Easter break is the main event this season, with Easter Sunday taking place on 9 April. If you’re coming up with ways to keep the kids occupied during the school break, why not try something new? While soft play and the park are always the go-to staples of any holiday, it’s always fun to visit places you’ve not been to before.

Here, we round up some exciting ideas and hidden gems that will keep you all busy over the two weeks.

Road trip: The Lake District

There are plenty of beautiful road trips on offer across the UK. However, the Lake District is packed with captivating scenery and plenty of attractions that will keep the kids happy.

Make sure your car is in tip-top condition and well-maintained for such long-haul journeys. Different road types can affect your tyres and so it’s important that you invest in quality tyres for such country lanes. As well as double-check things like the tyres pressures and oil levels before you set off.

When you’re ready, head to your first port of call: Grasmere. Here, you can stock up on gingerbread before heading to Ambleside, where you can take a look at the Roman fort, which is on the banks of Lake Windermere.

While you’re at Lake Windermere – and as long as the changeable spring weather is on your side – why not try your hand at some water sports? Canoeing and kayaking are perfect for adventurous families.

Round off your road trip with a visit to Hill Top, where you can take in Beatrix Potter’s home and discover the inspiration for the author’s most beloved characters. This is a short six-mile drive from Ambleside, making it a neat way to round off your trip.

Pooh Corner

If you’re based in the south or you’re visiting East Sussex, Pooh Corner is a lovely celebration of the famous creation by AA Milne. Located on the edge of Ashdown Forest, the inspiration for the 100 Acre Wood in the Pooh books, Pooh Corner is a museum, tearoom, and toy shop. A must for fans of the little yellow bear.

Chee Dale

Head to the Peak District where the kids will enjoy the Chee Dale Stepping Stones. This is a gentle walk that’s suitable for little legs and gives the whole family the chance to get out and enjoy the captivating Peak District scenery.

As well as the magical steppingstones along the River Wye, there are the Monsal trail tunnels to explore. These might be suited to older kids.

Puzzlewood Forest

This woodland in the heart of the Forest of Dean is perfect for families. This Gloucestershire gem has been the setting for everything from films to TV shows starring legendary characters – and it’s easy to see why. This leafy place is filled with hidden trails and secret nooks that the whole family can explore.