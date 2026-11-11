The weeks before winter are the best time to address the parts of a home that will work hardest once temperatures fall.

Heating equipment, fireplaces, gutters, plumbing and the exterior shell all face added pressure from cold weather, while problems that seem minor in October can become far more disruptive in January. Scheduling the right professional services early gives homeowners time to make repairs without competing for an emergency appointment during the first serious cold snap.

Service Your Heating System

Reliable heat deserves the first spot on a prewinter home checklist because a system failure becomes much more than an inconvenience once freezing weather arrives. If your furnace is making unfamiliar noises, struggling to reach the thermostat setting, cycling unusually often or showing other changes in performance, have a qualified professional diagnose the problem before winter.

Furnace service is a must because heating equipment tends to face its greatest workload during the coldest part of the year. Addressing a known problem beforehand can help prevent a breakdown when the system is under heavier demand. A professional can also determine whether a symptom points to a relatively straightforward repair or a larger issue that requires additional attention.

Clean Chimneys and Fireplaces

Fireplaces deserve professional attention before the first evening you plan to use them. Wood-burning fireplaces and chimneys can accumulate soot and creosote, while animals, leaves or other debris may obstruct areas that need to remain clear. A chimney professional can inspect accessible components, identify damage and determine whether cleaning is needed before regular seasonal use begins.

Gas fireplaces require their own type of care. Depending on the unit, a technician may inspect the ignition system, burner, venting and other components specified by the manufacturer. Homeowners should also check that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are installed and maintained according to their manufacturers’ instructions. A beautiful fireplace should be ready to provide warmth and atmosphere without becoming an overlooked maintenance problem.

Clear Gutters and Check Roofing

Falling leaves can fill gutters just before rain, snow and freezing temperatures make proper drainage particularly important. A professional gutter cleaning removes accumulated leaves and debris while providing an opportunity to spot loose sections, damaged downspouts or drainage that directs water toward the foundation.

The roof deserves attention at the same time, particularly if there are missing or damaged shingles, deteriorated flashing or signs of a previous leak indoors. A roofer can assess areas that are difficult or unsafe for a homeowner to inspect. Trimming problematic tree limbs near the roof may also make sense before winter storms arrive. These jobs are easier to manage before snow, ice or bitter temperatures make exterior work more complicated.

Schedule a Full System Check

Even when the heating system appears to be working normally, an HVAC maintenance and inspection can provide a more complete picture of its condition before winter. A qualified technician can examine the equipment according to the system’s requirements, check relevant electrical or combustion components and identify signs of wear that may deserve attention.

This appointment is also a good time to ask practical questions about filter replacement, thermostat settings and maintenance specific to your equipment. Every system is different, and advice based on the actual unit is more useful than following a generic seasonal checklist. Keep the resulting service record with your household documents so you know what was checked, repaired or recommended for future attention.

Protect Plumbing and Exterior Openings

Cold weather exposes plumbing problems that may remain unnoticed during warmer months. A plumber can address persistent drips, questionable shutoff valves, vulnerable piping or other concerns before freezing temperatures arrive. Exterior faucets and irrigation systems may also require seasonal preparation depending on the home’s design and local climate.

Professional weatherization services can be useful when drafts around doors and windows are affecting comfort. Rather than replacing historic windows or doors automatically, determine where air is actually entering and whether weatherstripping, caulking or other targeted repair can improve performance while preserving original materials. Older homes in particular often benefit from careful intervention rather than wholesale replacement.

Winter preparation is ultimately about reducing surprises. Book heating, chimney, roof, gutter and plumbing services while there is still time to address what they uncover. When the first truly cold day arrives, the best home maintenance plan is the one that has already been completed.

written by Al Woods