Discover the most suitable horse breeds for kids

words Alexa Wang

horse breeds for kids

If you’re looking to buy a horse for your son or daughter, the first step is researching which horse breeds are the most suitable for children.

Whether you’re purchasing a horse for the first time or not, an online marketplace such as Horsesme.com can be the perfect starting point for research into the different breeds and their characteristics.

Read on for all the information you need to make the best choice on the ideal horse for your child.

The benefits of investing in a horse for your child

Investing in a horse for your child will allow your son or daughter to fully embrace their childhood for the better. Years will be spent creating amazing memories that will be treasured for a lifetime. Besides, the confidence that a child gets from developing his or her horse-riding practice can dovetail into other areas of their life. All the while, a horse can create a better, stronger family unit.

Meanwhile, as the years go on, your child will grow to develop a deeper relationship with their horse, providing them with a greater sense of meaning in times of challenge. Nurturing the love for horses or animals provides them with a rich outlet, enriching their sensitivity and receptivity.

Results from a study on children’s horse-riding

But if that isn’t enough, according to a study performed by the Laboratory of Effective Animals for Human Health in Japan, children who learn how to ride a horse, and continue the practice, develop increased decision-making ability and introspection, modulating the balance between a child’s parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system[1].

However, to be able to get all these wonderful benefits, picking the right horse breed is vital. When you’re making such a pivotal decision for your child, there’s a lot of things you need to consider.

Important Things to Consider

  • Safety – You need to be able to provide the appropriate horse or pony for your child’s age, size and experience.
  • Temperament – Horses can display traits that make them appear friendly, steady, and energetic. It’s important to look at specific temperament traits that match well with your child’s and to pick a cold-blooded horse due to their calmer demeanour
  • Ease of training – The steadier the temperament, the easier it will be to train them. The more aggressive a horse is in displaying their personality, the more challenging it will be.
  • Height – You don’t want a horse that’s difficult to climb; especially consider your child’s height.
  • Your child’s experience level – The newer your child is to horse raising, the better off you are sticking with the below horse breeds.

Popular horse breeds for children

  • Shetland ponies – Small, hardy, strong and adorable. The Shetland pony is a Scottish breed of pony originating in the Shetland Isles in the north of Scotland.
  • Welsh ponies – Intelligent and loyal, they existed in Wales before 1600 BC and were influenced by the Arabian horse, the Thoroughbred and the Hackney horse.
  • Pony of the Americas – Developed for younger riders with a spotted coat. The Pony of the Americas is a pony breed developed in the state of Iowa in the United States.
  • Appaloosas – pretty coat patterns, trustworthy and calm. Today, the Appaloosa is one of the most popular breeds in the United States.
  • Morgan Horses – Morgan horses are excellent family horses, especially for beginning riders. They are known for being highly cooperative and eager to please, and they generally love to socialise with their human family members. They also have a relatively small stature compared to other horse breeds, which is manageable for many children.

Conclusion

By now, you should be better informed on what horse breed to pick for your child. Out of all the important things to consider, there’s one common theme: adapting everything based on how fulfilled your child will be.

Picking a horse breed with the right temperament and height is crucial for your child.  If you find a horse breed that’s not on this list, make sure it’s a cold-blooded type – as hot-blooded horses can be more challenging to handle. If you still have more doubts, it might be a good idea to talk to an equestrian expert or even take some horse riding lessons with the breed that you prefer.

[1] Horseback Riding Improves the Ability to Cause the Appropriate Action (Go Reaction) and the Appropriate Self-control (No-Go Reaction) in Children: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2017.00008/full

Tags:

Better GamerBetter Gamer
NEXT STORY
4 Ways To Become A Better Gamer
Insurance is an InvestmentInsurance is an Investment
PREV STORY
5 Reasons Insurance is an Investment You Need

You May Also Like

trusted game consoles

A golden opportunity to land this generation’s top video game consoles

words Al Woods Before we get into how and why now is the time ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Take Care of Your Eyesight

How to take care of your eyesight in four simple steps

How to take care of your eyesight in four simple steps – words Al ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
favourite DIY projects

Some of our favourite DIY projects for your home

Sustainability today has multiple footprints in design and online, one of the biggest footprints ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
hairstyles for men 2017

Top ten hairstyles for men 2017 – from quiffs to fringes

The best haircut for men 2017 – words Alan Woods There’s been a revitalization in ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
garden party

How to make sure your garden party goes well

How to make sure your garden party goes well – words Al Woods The ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
good heart

A good heart lifestyle

A good heart lifestyle – words Alexa Wang In life, none of us are ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares