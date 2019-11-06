5 Reasons Insurance is an Investment You Need

words Alexa Wang

Paying for health insurance can be pretty expensive depending on which carrier you choose, but it’s a worthwhile investment. It saves you money on co-pays and prescription drugs and gives you peace of mind knowing that you’re covered in case of an emergency.

It can also help with preventive care for your vision and dental needs. Below we’ll discuss the top five reasons why insurance is an investment you absolutely need, especially in these uncertain times.

1. Saves You Money on Prescriptions

Without adequate health insurance, you’ll have to pay the full price for prescription medications, which can get pretty expensive, depending on what kind of medications you’re on. That’s why finding a health insurance plan that can save you money on the medications you take on a regular basis is essential. Before you decide on an insurance company, it might help to call and ask about the drugs they cover since most companies usually have a list. Find out ahead of time so you aren’t stuck with a plan that doesn’t meet your needs.

2. You Can Get Preventive Care

Preventive care includes doctor visits, well-woman appointments, and dental appointments. The purpose of preventive care is to keep you healthy so that small medical problems don’t turn into big medical problems. Getting regular checkups can ensure you’re healthy and allow your doctors to catch any issues early on before they turn into serious medical conditions. Preventive care helps thwart diseases and saves money simultaneously because complicated medical procedures are a lot more expensive to treat than preventive care.

3. You’re Covered in Case of an Emergency

If you’re ever involved in an accident, having medical insurance is an investment you’ll be glad you made. Your out-of-pocket costs will either be minimal or nonexistent, which means you can save that money for other expenses, such as food, rent, transportation, and more. Having adequate health insurance means you can go to the emergency room without worrying about whether or not you’ll be able to pay for the services provided. You can go in knowing you’ll get treatment at an affordable price.

4. Dental Coverage

Getting dental coverage through Medicare can help save you money on co-pays, dental exams, and X-rays, as well as more complex procedures you might need, such as:

Extractions

Crowns

Root canals

Periodontal services

Fillings

Dentures

Cleanings

Without dental coverage, you could end up paying for regular dental care out-of-pocket. You can also get supplemental dental coverage added onto your main dental plan to add even more coverage than what’s usually included in a Medicare Advantage plan.

5. Vision Coverage

As we age, our eyes start to get worse, which is why having vision coverage as part of your medical insurance is crucial. Getting yearly eye exams is much more important so finding insurance that offers vision coverage is something you should definitely look into. With the right vision coverage, you’ll be covered for things like eye exams, glasses, and contacts. A more comprehensive vision coverage plan covers things like:

Eye surgery

Treatment for eye diseases (like retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, retinitis pigmentosa, glaucoma, etc.)

Permanent vision impairment

The amount you pay for vision care will vary based on the provider you choose, so find one that’s affordable and comprehensive.

The Importance of Having Adequate Health Insurance

As you can see, having adequate health insurance can help save you money in a number of ways. Not only does it help you save on prescription medications and potential emergency room visits, but it gives you access to preventive care that could end up saving your life. It also covers vision and dental services, so look for a provider that can offer all of the above and you should have no problem staying in good health.