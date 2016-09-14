Why Workwear Became Essential Fashion

words Al Woods

Workwear has long been a part of the regular fashion sense of people since the industrial revolution. It not only evokes uniformity and distinction for the working class, but it also gave a safe and comfortable outfit option for them, like a uniform of resorts.

Centuries have passed, and yet the workwear has remained an indispensable part of the workplaces around the world. We will explore here why the workwear came to be a timeless piece of fashion and why it remains so even today.

Comfort is Essential for Work

The need for comfortable workwear came about as the industries flourished across the globe. As the working conditions changed and workers are required to work longer hours in various industrial establishments, a comfortable outfit became necessary to keep up with the demands of work. Breathable upper workwear became essential for those who work in areas with poor ventilation or damp and humid locations. This led to the invention of waist overalls and denim jeans, which have greatly shaped the fashion scene of today.

Shoes are also part of the essential outfit for work, and they also required comfortable designs for ease of movement. Today, various creators and footwear manufacturers have endeavored to provide the most comfortable work boots for men and women who are part of the modern-day workforce. These boots provide the comfort that most people need, especially those working long hours. Insulation is another key feature of work boots, especially during winter months. They can keep your feet warm and comfortable even under frigid temperatures.

Safety is an Important Work Matter

Safety is the top priority in any workplace, and the clothes you wear at work play a big role in keeping you safe. Earlier designs of workwear were thick, bulky, and rugged, especially the first few designs of denim jeans. This was due to the intensive manual labor and crude machinery operations during the early years of the Industrial Revolution. Specialized trades such as stonemasonry, carpentry, blacksmithing, glass manufacturing, and other such trades required workwear with protective properties to give added protection against work-related injuries from sharp or hot pieces or products.

The Versatility of Modern Workwear

The garments and fashion industry have made creative changes and variations of the many workwear and converted them to casual wear and fashionable outfits. Cargo pants are no longer exclusively worn for work, but they have become fashionable everyday wear items with practical use for additional storage. Hip overalls and jumpers can now be mixed and matched with shirts and blouses for men and women, respectively. Also, chore jackets have become favorite fashion items by men due to their smart-casual appeal and rugged designs, making them great to wear year-round.

Also, traditional workwear colors like indigo, navy blue, and brown have taken various transformations and transitions to lighter shades and additional colors, such as khaki, sand, and green colors. Following the same trend are flannel overshirts, which great fashion appeal for both men and women. Fashion designers have playfully changed colors of the overshirts to make them more suited for casual wear.

The impact of workwear to modern fashion is more significant than we think. It has become a widely-used type of clothing for many, and many variations have made to its design. It owes its timeless appeal to its comfort, emphasis on safety, and durability. With its versatility, the workwear will be here to stay and will remain an essential fashion for everyone.