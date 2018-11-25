How to Preserve Leather Clothing and Accessories

Leather attire never goes out of fashion, it is timeless. Purchasing high-quality leather jackets, pants, skirts, belts, gloves, and more is a great way to add a versatile statement piece to your wardrobe. It helps you to stand out from the crowd, and ages extremely well.

To wear your leather for years, it’s essential that you know how to maintain to properly – which is very different from how you might care for your other clothes. Respect your leather, and it will look good for years to come.







Top Tips for Long-Lasting Leather

Regular Cleaning

Conditioning

Proper Storage

Regular Deodorizing

Regular Cleaning and Conditioning

Cleaning your leather clothing takes a few minutes, but makes a huge difference to its appearance and, more importantly, it’s longevity. With fast-fashion on the decline, buying sustainable fashion pieces that last longer is more important now than ever. While item care may vary, you’ll always find advice on the clothing tag. Leather can be hand washed using a damp cloth and soapy water, but avoid chemicals as these will make your leather dry out and crack. Soaking will cause the leather to lose its natural texture and glow. And once washed, let your leather dry naturally away from artificial heat sources like radiators or direct sunlight to avoid your accessory warping.

Accidents do happen, so if something is spilled on your dress or bag, the best thing to do is gently blot out the liquid using a soft, absorbent cloth. If any residual stains remain, you can rub it off using a mixture of water and mild soap. Protective sprays are a great way to keep your leather supple and smooth but it’s a good idea to test conditioners, cleaners, polishes, or wax in a hidden spot beforehand to avoid a negative reaction. To maintain the leather’s natural glow and shine, condition it every six to nine months. Leather conditioners is made of replenishing oils that restores lost moisture to keep the leather lubricated. Consequently, this simple routine extends the leather’s life. To fix small tears on leather, simply pound the damaged area from the inside with a hammer then apply a thin layer of leather glue to stop the hole from getting bigger.

Proper Storage and Regular Deodorizing.

Be mindful about the place you keep your leather clothes. Leather clothing should not be stored in very cold or hot temperatures, or kept in places that are too humid or dry. These extreme temperatures are harmful to the leather and will likely lead to wear and tear. When storing the leather, wrap it in fabric instead of a plastic bag. Plastic bag suffocates leather while the cloth lets leather stay alive, or breathe. If using hangers, use padded hangers to prevent your clothes from losing shape, and where possible store belts and gloves flat instead of rolling them.

Leather holds on to odors longer than many other types of fabrics, and the longer you own your leather clothing, the more odors it is likely to pick up. Fortunately, there are a variety of methods you can use to eliminate unpleasant leather odors. You can rub on a small amount of perfume before allowing them to dry naturally and popping them back in your wardrobe. Baking soda can also be used in several different ways to help to deodorize the leather. Finally, pure vinegar sponged on to the clothing or vinegar mixed with water can also help remove unwanted odors – be careful not to use too much vinegar or that’ll be the lasting scent. Find a leather piece you love, be it a belt, bag or jacket, and with a little respect, you’ll be wearing it for years to come.