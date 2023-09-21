6 Biggest Men’s End-of-Summer Fashion Trends To Lookout For

words Al Woods

For this “Hot Boy Summer,” the right clothing lets you express your personality and make a great impression. The trends making fashion headlines involve cool staples that have the momentum to carry you through the next year. It’s time to tweak your closet and refine your style.

1. New Ivy Prep

Clothing should be fun, and when you can elevate the new Ivy prep style with classic polo shirts, you’re halfway there. Add Bermuda shorts and leather Birkenstocks for collegiate cool, and you’re good to go. Or maybe boat shoes are more of your look (skip the socks). If it’s chilly in the evening, bring along a letterman preppy cardigan in a cotton fabric. Long pants in linen are another traditional Ivy League piece to include in your summer wardrobe.

The Ivy/preppy style is elegant but casual and always comfortable. It dates back to the mid-1950s across American university and college campuses. The fashion vibe is enjoying a revival this season, and you don’t have to go sailing to wear it.

2. Monochrome Looks

Here’s another summer fashion trend for guys that is sleek and attractive on any man’s physique. Monochrome looks deliver that clean, straight line of style that appears put together and chic. Black on black, navy on navy or white on white — you get the idea. This is another look that never fades out of style. It can be casual or dressy, and you can experiment with texture to add interest to a monochrome ensemble. Also, don’t worry about matching the shades of your pieces exactly. It’s fine to experiment with hue, saturation and lightness when choosing your shirt, bottom and footwear.

For example, to achieve this effortless look, pair a handsome, black slim-fit tee in a henley style with relaxed-fit, black-washed jeans. The henley’s silky smooth tri-blend fabric is soft and comfy and looks fab against the ruggedness of denim. Add some suede loafers, and this outfit would be great for a special occasion.

3. Y2K/2000s

The Y2K summer fashion revival trend is here, and it’s a fun style to play around with. The Backstreet Boys were all over this vibe back in the day, and you can pick up some of their iconic staples.

Y2K/2000s standouts include loose graphic t-shirts with bold logos. Add a pair of baggy jeans or cargo pants. Next, put on a light windbreaker for cool summer nights. Keep the ensemble looking relaxed, edgy and utilitarian.

Slouchy cargo shorts are another staple from this men’s fashion era, paired with chunky sneakers by brands like Adidas, Nike and Reebok. All three brands have re-released their classic Y2K trainers. Don’t forget the bucket hat. This is another traditional Y2K accessory and is ideal to shield you from the searing solar rays.

4. Tank Top Summer

If there’s a single, universal and favorite guys’ summer staple, it’s the tank, hands down. Talk about a versatile and effortless wardrobe item! Buying a bunch of tank tops for men will increase your summertime styling options. You get classic minimalism and a nice way to show off your biceps. You can purchase tanks in neutral shades, such as black, white, navy and charcoal. Add some summer pastels in shades like sky and Wedgwood. Tanks are lightweight and super-soft with roomy sleeve openings. What’s not to love?

The tank top is also an example of Y2K/2000’s styling, as described above. It’s easy to build a wardrobe with a simple foundation piece, such as a tank top. You can dress it up or down. It can also act as a great layering staple for your ensemble. For example, try a tank under your button-down Oxford, a camp-collar shirt or a light blazer.

5. Jorts and Denim Shorts

These are playful pieces and an awesome take on shorts for summer. Jorts were all over the runways from Louis Vuitton to Givenchy. The perfect pair will be fitted and, at the same time, look big, baggy and long. Some of them fall at the knee or even below. Think Justin Bieber — this is his signature fashion vibe. Jorts are denim shorts to the max and a fun item to add to your wardrobe this summer.

If jorts aren’t your thing, consider a pair of more tailored denim shorts that stop just above the knee. You’re in luck here, too, because your trendy options are many when it comes to rinses, distressed effects and bleached-out enhancements. Denim shorts are a necessity for most guys during summer for that classic, laid-back style.

6. Summer Suit

You don’t want to attend a fancy outdoor event in the heat in your blue wool suit. Instead, look for summery single-breasted suits in fabrics like linen or seersucker to appear sharp and cool. Choose airy-looking shades, such as pale blue, natural and light green.

A linen suit cut in a relaxed style with soft shoulders, a notch lapel, two-button fastening and two front pockets fits the bill. The matching linen trousers create a classic gentleman’s summer style.

Think Versatility and Less Is More

Relax; you don’t have to hop on every trend that rolls off the runway. You also don’t have to wear the Y2K/2000s look from head to toe. Summertime calls for lightweight, breathable fabrics that feel good and allow you to look stylish. Invest in a few of the excellent staples outlined above that will work with your current wardrobe. Less is more, and simplicity is always fashionable.