How To Impress Your Partner On Your First Romantic Vacation Away

There are many milestones to any romantic relationship, but it’s hard to think of one quite so exciting as heading on your first romantic experience abroad. It takes time, care and effort to plan this of course, but you’ll no doubt do so willingly in order to experience this world with the person you’re most infatuated with.

Of course, you no doubt want to impress them with your planning skills and perhaps a few surprises you have planned ahead of time. But it’s also important to be authentic as opposed to planning the experience as a theatrical show put in place to woo them. Exploring the world together, not showing them it based on your own taste, is the best approach to take.

In this post, we’ll discuss a few measures you can use to ensure the best romantic getaway, while still being grounded and valuing their input as much as yours:

Consider An Opening Or Closing Tour Of The Location

It’s nice to have an overview of the wonderful romantic location you’re heading to, and there’s something quite exciting about opening with it or closing the entire trip with that experience. A guided tour can be a great way for either of those if you’d prefer them to be meaningful. Starting with a tour lets you both ease into the experience, land earn more about the destination together without the pressure of finding your own way immediately.

It’s also a chance to discover spots you might want to revisit later on. For instance, a helicopter ride over New York is a nice activity that both gives us a very exciting experience but also helps us see the city in with arguably one of the best views you can get.

That said, if you’d prefer to end with such a tour it can be just as special. It allows you to reflect on the journey while gaining a deeper appreciation for the place you’ve spent time in and point out the areas you had fun with now.

Choose A Relaxing, Romantic Suite

Now, you want to be close and comfortable during a romantic stay, most people would agree with that. That’s why it’s nice to prepare in advance to book a a cozy, romantic suite. This can offer a sense of privacy and comfort that helps both of you unwind and spend time with one another more easily, even if you just have a lazy day in the room. This is why booking off-peak can make the best times for a romantic getaway, not only is the accommodation much less busy at that time, but you can look for accommodations with character, like a boutique hotel, a countryside cottage, or a suite with a balcony view.

Little details make a difference as well, so look for the trimmings and if you can, pictures of the space. A place with a fireplace, a hot tub, or even just a beautifully designed room you can feel comfortable instead of cramped can be a nice touch. We’d also recommend setting aside some of your budget for experiencing the best possible accommodation you can. These trips are special and it’s nice to have your own intimate space.

Plan To See A Show

If the destination offers live performances, it’s worth checking one out. It’s also good to go local if you can, with a play, a concert, or even a traditional performance based on a local celebration, because it can make for a memorable evening. That said, there’s also something quite romantic about the showmanship and extra-realness of the theatre and similar spaces like it. When you’re there and enjoying a glass of wine or a meal and sat in the comfortable lighting of a stage show, it’s hard not to feel a touch romantic. It’s also a chance to do something a bit different together compared to seeing landmarks or the habits you usually get up to.

If you’re not sure what’s on, it can be fun to pick something at random once you arrive just to see how you like it! Romance is all about wild fun and passion after all, and so letting yourself go with the flow, even if that means laughing at a somewhat questionable comedian can be a fun memory to have. You can always walk out of a show and find something else. Sometimes the surprise of not knowing exactly what to expect adds to the enjoyment.

Reserve Your Restaurant Seats

They often say that the best way into someone’s heart is through food, and for that reason booking a table in one of the best restaurants you wish to visit can be lovely. That’s not to say you only have to go for culturally authentic foods, for instance, there are incredible sushi restaurants in Paris, France too, not just in Japan, but reserving ahead can ensure you’re not disappointed.

Few would disagree that a good meal shared with someone you care about is one of the best parts of travelling anywhere. Instead of finding the perfect food or most expensive dishes, we’d recommend finding a place with real atmosphere. Better yet, if there’s space free, you can always just walk into somewhere off the street. But if you’re heading somewhere special of course, booking in advance can help you ensure a seat and perhaps secure one closer to a window, or a booth with more privacy so you can enjoy all of those fun little couple jokes that might look silly from a distance, but we’ve all had and feel great with in the moment (so don’t worry!)

Free Up A Day To Explore With No Plans

You can’t schedule romance, so it’s nice not to schedule everything about a romantic trip. That might not make sense if you look deeper into that sentence, but it sounds cool and poetic, which arguably isn’t too different to what romance is like.

So, if it’s unplanned, what should we recommend you even do during this day? Well, that entirely depends on your preferences, of course! It might involve wandering through markets, strolling down streets you’ve never seen before, or just sitting on a park bench feeding the ducks and enjoying a lovely time in a local park. All of this provides the kind of freedom that makes a trip feel less like a checklist.

It also gives you more time for one another. That’s important because while you’re there to relax and enjoy the location, you’re mostly there for one another. This can be a nice comfort.

Reserve A Gift At A Store

A little surprise here and there can be nice, and it doesn’t have to be expensive, just something that feels meaningful. You could prearrange for it to be ready at a local shop or take some time to browse and pick one out together. It might be a small piece of handmade jewelry, a bottle of locally produced wine, or even something simple like a postcard with a meaningful note written on it they can send back home.

Whatever you do, don’t sit down for a caricature artist unless you guys have thick skin, the last thing you need your loved one thinking about is an insecurity the artist blew up to one thousand while they’re trying to seem appealing and attractive to you! Regardless, this little gift can provide a nice sense of comfort to your loved one and gives them a sense of the appreciation you have for them.

Read A Book About The Location

Learning a bit about the place you’re visiting before you arrive can make the experience richer. Now, you don’t have to act like a tour guide or be overbearingly referential, but it might help you make the experience more of a fun whirlwind that feels informed instead of something you make up as you go along. You don’t have to read anything too heavy either, as travel guide, a novel set in the area, or even a few articles online can do the trick.

This kind of preparation can add little layers of context to what you see and do, and that means you have more mental energy to focus on your loved one. That might also inspire you to see a few things differently or give context to your partner. Maybe there’s a particular street mentioned in the book, or a historical figure who lived in the area. It’s nice to feel like you’re sharing something with someone, even if they didn’t have the time to do so.

To conclude, no matter who you are, romance is about fun and not planning anything too intensely. But of course, the trips you go on will be better if they have a light structure worth going with. If you don’t pack it as tightly as a sightseeing trip might be, that also gives you time to relax into one another and have fun in the best way. We hope love is in the air, and you have wonderful time.