Smoothie ideas to improve your health

words Al Woods

Smoothies can be an extremely delicious and nutritious snack. There is no end to the possibilities of combinations you can make with different fruits, veggies, nuts, candies, supplements, and other things. No matter what your dietary restrictions are, smoothies are still a viable way to make sure that you are getting all the vitamins and protein that your body needs to survive and thrive.

However, there are some considerations that should come into play when planning out your smoothie adventure! Below is a brief breakdown of all the components and planning necessary to make your ultimate smoothie.

Blender

There are a number of different sizes of blenders on the market, each with its own specific niche usage. Depending on the size of your smoothie you may want a small compact blender, or you may prefer a large one to store in the fridge. Another factor you should consider when choosing the right blender is the type of food you will be putting into it. If you are mainly using soft fruits and liquids, then you may be able to get away with a blender with less power. On the flip side, if you plan to include ice, nuts, or other hard objects in your smoothie then a more powerful and durable blender would be more practical.

Portion

Portioning is something that must be considered before you begin to make your smoothie. If you don’t have a clear idea of how much smoothie you want to make, then it can make the process of acquiring the proper amount of ingredients troublesome, to say the least. If you tend to have small smoothies but at regular intervals then it could be practical to keep a pre-portioned tupperware in the fridge with all the components ready-to-go. Some people also find it helpful to get a large blender which they can pre-blend a large batch of smoothie. This large batch can then be stored in a fridge and consumed throughout the day.

Contents

Now that we’ve covered all our bases and planned out each component of the smoothie making process, it’s time to make some smoothies! Listed below are some recipes to try out which are healthy and delicious compiled from the list of ingredients above. The possibilities are literally endless when choosing the contents of a smoothie, and it’s completely your decision what you decide to add to yours! Below are some suggested smoothie ingredients and combos:

Fruits are always a go-to choice for smoothie lovers. Some great fruit combos include:

Banana Blend 2 bananas, 1/2 cup each vanilla yogurt and milk, 2 teaspoons honey, a pinch of cinnamon and 1 cup ice.

Cherry-Vanilla Blend 1 1/2 cups frozen pitted cherries, 1 1/4 cups milk, 3 tablespoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon almond extract, a pinch of salt and 1 cup ice.

Kiwi-Strawberry Blend 1 cup strawberries, 2 peeled kiwis, 2 tablespoons sugar and 2 cups ice.

Strawberry-Banana Blend 1 banana, 1 cup strawberries, 1/2 cup each vanilla yogurt and milk, 2 teaspoons honey, a pinch of cinnamon and 1 cup ice.

Strawberry Shortcake Blend 2 cups strawberries, 1 cup crumbled pound cake, 1 1/2 cups each milk and ice, and sugar to taste. Top with whipped cream and more strawberries.

Triple-Berry Blend 1 1/2 cups mixed blackberries, strawberries and raspberries with 1 cup each milk and ice, and sugar to taste.

Raspberry-Orange Blend 1 cup each orange juice and raspberries, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 1 cup ice, and sugar to taste.

Peach-Mango-Banana Blend 1 cup each chopped fresh or frozen peaches and mango, 1 cup each plain yogurt and ice, 1/2 banana, and sugar to taste.

Although not everyone puts vegetables in their smoothies, some people enjoy the following combinations:

Cucumber Peel, seed and chop 2 medium cucumbers. Blend with the juice of 1 lime, 1/2 cup water, 1 cup ice and 3 to 4 tablespoons sugar or honey.

Carrot-Apple Blend 1 cup each carrot juice and apple juice with 1 1/2 cups of ice.

Honeydew-Almond Blend 2 cups chopped honeydew melon, 1 cup each almond milk and ice, and honey to taste.

Nuts such as Almonds, pepitas, sunflower seeds and flax seeds can make a great addition to add some fiber, texture, and protein to your smoothie.

Dairy products such as yoghurt, milk, cream, cottage cheese, and Nut milk such as almond milk, hemp milk, soy milk, and others make a great filler for your smoothie, to help mix everything together.

Supplements such as Protein power, creatine, multivitamins, fish oil, and others can be added to smoothies to add an extra kick of nutritional value, or just flavour!

Hope that these smoothie tips were helpful in enabling you to create the best smoothie you’ve ever had. Remember to keep experimenting with new flavours, who knows what you’ll discover?!