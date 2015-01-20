Kendal Calling 2019

Kendal Calling 2019 Preview – words Daniel Lamb

So then…summer is here, the buzz of festival season is in the air, and one of the most anticipated and highly acclaimed festivals of the summer is less than a week away.

Returning for its thirteenth year, Kendal Calling is back with another exciting and eclectic line-up, featuring headlining performances from Manchester indie icons The Courteeners, bonafide funk legends Nile Rogers and Chic, and the triumphant return of Doves, back after a long hiatus. Not only that, but there will also be a very special guest in the form of none other than Sir Tom Jones.

  • Kendal Calling 2019
  • kids kendal calling
  • Kendal Calling 2019

And if that’s not enough, other highlights on offer include Idles, Orbital, Badly Drawn Boy, Years and Years, Miles Kane, The Big Moon, and a smorgasbord of other spectacular bands and artists.

There is also the Soapbox Stage featuring stand-up some of the finest comedians on the circuit, as well as The Glow Tent for the ravers out there, and the ever ambient Woodlands stage for those looking to get in touch with nature.

Kendal Calling has an impressive history, growing from humble beginnings as a smaller two-day event in 2006 to its present day incarnation as a fully-fledged four day music festival. The festival’s rise in prominence has seen it gain lots of recognition as well as a number of UK Festival awards over the years, including Best Small Festival, Best Medium Sized Festival, Best Marketing Campaign, and perhaps most crucially of all, Best Toilets.

Emanating from the picturesque countryside setting of Lowther Deer Park in the heart of the Lake District and in the shadow of Lowther Castle, Kendal Calling has long since established itself as one of the staples of the festival calendar, a fun, family friendly festival with plenty to see and do across its four day duration.

Taking place from 25th – 28th July 2019, Kendal Calling promises something for everyone, with a comedy and spoken word stage, a cinema, art installations, great food, real ales, and even a yoga class, all alongside the aforementioned stellar line up of music on offer.

If all this sounds up your street, then don’t worry, you can still grab yourself last minute tickets here: https://kendalcalling.ticketline.co.uk/

So what are you waiting for? Kendal is calling, and you’d be a fool to miss it.

Tags:

design phone casedesign phone case
NEXT STORY
Create your own and unique design to customize your phone case!
stigma of mental health?stigma of mental health?
PREV STORY
Can technology finally help remove the stigma of mental health?

You May Also Like

The Bourbon Baritone – Frank Sinatra’s life long affair with whisky

This year marks the 100th birthday of the voice of the century, Frank Sinatra. ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
teenage fanclub francis macdonald, harry pye

Francis Macdonald & Harry Pye: New Album ‘Bonjour’

What more could you want in a pop song than love and art? With ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Islington Mill event

Islington Mill event – Cheryl & Off With Their Heads presents Royal Ruckus

Islington Mill event review by Thomas Browne “Like glue sticks and frozen burritos, CHERYL ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Opossum Fly sci-fi video

Fire Records release Opossoms ‘Fly’ – 50s Sc-Fi Video

Music Article by Daniel Lennard This video for Opossom’s latest release ‘Fly’ on Fire ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
king creosote and jon hopkins

King Creosote and Jon Hopkins – Bats In The Attic Video

This dark but gentle song from King Creosote and Jon Hopkins is given a ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

The Wytches – Beehive Queen single “Summons up the Dark Arts”

Self-dubbed “surf doom” trio The Wytches are the newest band to take inspiration from ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares