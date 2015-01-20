Kendal Calling 2019 Preview – words Daniel Lamb

So then…summer is here, the buzz of festival season is in the air, and one of the most anticipated and highly acclaimed festivals of the summer is less than a week away.

Returning for its thirteenth year, Kendal Calling is back with another exciting and eclectic line-up, featuring headlining performances from Manchester indie icons The Courteeners, bonafide funk legends Nile Rogers and Chic, and the triumphant return of Doves, back after a long hiatus. Not only that, but there will also be a very special guest in the form of none other than Sir Tom Jones.







And if that’s not enough, other highlights on offer include Idles, Orbital, Badly Drawn Boy, Years and Years, Miles Kane, The Big Moon, and a smorgasbord of other spectacular bands and artists.

There is also the Soapbox Stage featuring stand-up some of the finest comedians on the circuit, as well as The Glow Tent for the ravers out there, and the ever ambient Woodlands stage for those looking to get in touch with nature.

Kendal Calling has an impressive history, growing from humble beginnings as a smaller two-day event in 2006 to its present day incarnation as a fully-fledged four day music festival. The festival’s rise in prominence has seen it gain lots of recognition as well as a number of UK Festival awards over the years, including Best Small Festival, Best Medium Sized Festival, Best Marketing Campaign, and perhaps most crucially of all, Best Toilets.

Emanating from the picturesque countryside setting of Lowther Deer Park in the heart of the Lake District and in the shadow of Lowther Castle, Kendal Calling has long since established itself as one of the staples of the festival calendar, a fun, family friendly festival with plenty to see and do across its four day duration.

Taking place from 25th – 28th July 2019, Kendal Calling promises something for everyone, with a comedy and spoken word stage, a cinema, art installations, great food, real ales, and even a yoga class, all alongside the aforementioned stellar line up of music on offer.

If all this sounds up your street, then don’t worry, you can still grab yourself last minute tickets here: https://kendalcalling.ticketline.co.uk/

So what are you waiting for? Kendal is calling, and you’d be a fool to miss it.