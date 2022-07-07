Kimpton Vividora barcelona

King of Catalan, Barcelona is a city of glorious extremes from the magnificence of its Gaudi masterpieces to its deeply rooted Catalan heritage, to its football triumphs at Camp Nou. Visiting the city is a joy, and even better, to stay deep in the Barri Gòtic at a five star footsteps away from Las Ramblas. The Kimpton Vividora hotel complements all that the city has to offer perfectly.

We arrived early into Barcelona in the kind of light rainy warmth you only get in late July, which soon gave way to soft golden sunshine. After taking a taxi and weaving through the narrow alleyways of the Barri Gòtic, we stepped into the effortlessly chic Kimpton Vividora hotel framed by a verdant bar and an upbeat reception. Instantly, it conveyed both the city’s timeless character and forward-looking spirit.

Kimpton Vividora opened in February 2020 as Kimpton’s first property in Spain. Its address places it among Barcelona’s central treasures, just minutes from the celebrated cathedral, renowned eateries, and a lively nightlife scene. Kimpton Vividora exudes a serene yet polished atmosphere, with design elements blending contemporary style and subtle craftsmanship. In the entranceway and bar, bold geometric tiles interplay with soft gold, soft melon tones, rich woods, and gleaming glass — a composition that exudes elegance and visual allure.

Our room offered two interconnecting doubles, giving us a generous layout for a family of four. The interiors were bright yet understated, lending a breezy spaciousness. The windows framed a picturesque, narrow street animated with travellers and locals soaking up the day.

In the breakfast room, flaky pastries, regional delicacies like cured hams and aged cheeses, seasonal fruit, cereals, robust coffee, fragrant tea, and more. Freshly prepared dishes could be ordered, which we happily did. My daughter declared the crepes to be unmatched, while the omelettes came with my choice of vegetables and cheeses.

It was only a few minutes’ walk to Plaça de Catalunya, with its stately façades and sculpted fountains. We enjoyed paella beneath the summer sun, the flavours enriched by the city view. The nearby Gothic Cathedral is a masterpiece with its sky-high vaults, carved columns, and kaleidoscopic stained glass. The cloister garden, with honking geese and slender palms beneath arching stone, felt like a moment from a Studio Ghibli film. From the cathedral balcony, we could see the Sagrada Família in the distance, the terrace offering clear panoramas of the skyline and glinting Mediterranean waters.

The shoreline drew us next, and we wandered through the streets of the Barri Gòtic to the port to admire the sleek yachts along the harbour. Passing through Barceloneta, we found wide golden beaches meeting rhythmic waves. The district pulses with seaside vitality—sports complexes with sprawling pools, beachgoers of all ages, and swimmers braving the surf. From here you can board the Barcelona cable car, soaring above the water with uninterrupted views back toward the cathedral and across the urban sprawl. Thrilling yet magical, it felt like floating in the sky.

The cable car delivered us near to Montjuïc Castle. We climbed through shaded woodland to the fortress, with its weathered stone and massive cannons once aimed at passing vessels. In the gardens, we spotted bursts of colourful parakeets before taking the cable car back down to the hotel.

Before dinner, we headed to the Terraza de Vivi rooftop bar. The warm pool offers a commanding view over the patterned rooftops, tangled lanes, and gleaming towers. Afterwards, social hour in the Vividora bar provided a perfect prelude to the evening.

On our final night, we dined at Restaurante Gòtic, a place we would wholeheartedly recommend for authentic Catalan flavours. Our shared paella brimmed with sweet prawns, tender chicken, and rice scented with a medley of spices. The meatballs, patatas bravas, and chicken wings were equally satisfying. We ended the night strolling under lamplight past the cathedral, pausing for street musicians, then wandering down La Ramblas to drink in the city’s electric evening spirit.

Our stay at Kimpton Vividora was unforgettable, offering an immersive glimpse into the culture of one of Spain’s most alluring cities—a worthy homage to the heartbeat of Barcelona.