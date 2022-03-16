Get More Out of Microsoft Office 365: Tips for Businesses

words Al Woods

Microsoft Office 365 is a powerful application that can help businesses of all sizes improve their productivity. However, many businesses don’t take advantage of all of the features that are available to them. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips for getting more out of Microsoft Office 365. Whether you are just starting out with the application or you have been using it for a while, these tips will help you get the most out of it!

Image Source – Pixabay CCO License

Get Set Up By Professionals

Microsoft 365 offers a lot of different programs and all kinds of features. Everything is managed on a cloud platform and when this is integrated with other existing cloud systems, everything works seamlessly together. But if you don’t get set up right in the first place, you will end up harming productivity instead of boosting it. You will also struggle to take full advantage of all of the features. That’s why you should consult an IT support team to help you get things set up. They will ensure that you are using all of the features in the most effective way possible and if there is anything you don’t understand, they can take you through it. At the same time, they can also make sure that you have proper backups in place and you are using the latest version of the software.

Use The ‘Tell Me’ Function

One of the best features of Microsoft Office 365 is the ‘Tell Me’ function. This allows you to search for things that you want to do within the application. For example, if you want to insert a header into your document, you can simply type ‘insert header’ into the ‘Tell Me’ box and it will show you how to do it. In fact, most of the time, it will automatically perform the function for you, so you save massive amounts of time. This is such a brilliant feature because it removes the learning curve from the software. Instead of working out how to do complex processes, you simply type in what you want to do. Unfortunately, a lot of people fail to take full advantage of it and they end up doing things the long way for no reason.

You can find the ‘Tell Me’ box in the top right-hand corner of most of the Microsoft Office 365 applications. So, if you are ever stuck on something, simply type it into the box and let the software do its thing!

Filter Your Email Inbox

If you are using Microsoft Outlook for your email, then you should definitely take advantage of the filtering options that are available. This will help you to organize your inbox so that only the most important emails are displayed. You can filter your inbox by sender, keyword, or even attachment type. You can then set up a focused inbox so you only see the emails that are important, and everything else goes into a different folder to be checked later if you like. This saves you huge amounts of time when you first get into the office and you are bombarded with countless emails.

Learn Keyboard Shortcuts

Another great way to boost productivity is to learn some of the keyboard shortcuts that are available. This will allow you to perform tasks much quicker than if you were using a mouse or trackpad. For example, the shortcut for creating a new email in Outlook is ‘Ctrl + N’. So, instead of reaching for the mouse, you can simply press those two keys and a new email window will open up. There are keyboard shortcuts for almost everything in Microsoft Office 365, so it definitely pays to learn some of them.

Learn How To Restore Lost Files

If you ever accidentally delete a file or make changes that you later regret, you can simply restore an earlier version of the document. This is a lifesaver if you make a mistake while working on something important. To do this, simply open up the document and click ‘File’, then ‘Version History’. From here, you can choose to restore an earlier version of the document or save the current version as a new file.

Keep On Top Of Updates

Finally, it is important to keep on top of the updates for Microsoft Office 365. These updates usually contain new features and bug fixes. By keeping your software up-to-date, you can take advantage of the latest features and protect yourself against cyberattacks with the latest security patches. You should also keep your operating system up-to-date as well as this can impact the performance of Microsoft Office 365.

To sum up, these are just a few tips to help you get more out of Microsoft Office 365. If you follow these tips, you will be sure to boost your productivity and get the most out of your investment. Thanks for reading!